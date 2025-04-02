Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Sally Spectra Outsmart Phyllis Summers in Genoa City?

In the upcoming episode of The Young and the Restless airing on Wednesday, April 2, Sally Spectra grows suspicious of Phyllis Summers, while Jack Abbott fears Billy is headed for disaster. Meanwhile, Lily Winters steps up to take control of an unfolding situation. Let’s dive into the drama set to shake up Genoa City.

Phyllis puts on a friendly front with Sally, but Sally isn’t convinced. She suspects Phyllis may be secretly encouraging Billy’s vendetta against the Newmans. However, in reality, Phyllis disapproves of Billy’s latest scheme to partner with Aristotle Dumas and reclaim Chancellor, preferring that he move on from his grudge.

Despite Phyllis’ actual stance, Sally, recalling Phyllis’ past manipulations, assumes she’s the reason Billy remains fixated on Victor and Adam Newman. She later voices her concerns to Chloe Mitchell, who raises another possibility—could Phyllis be trying to win Billy back? Chloe advises Sally to tap into her cunning side to neutralize Phyllis, reminding her that she has plenty of experience as a schemer.

Meanwhile, Jack grows wary of Billy’s continued obsession with revenge against the Newmans. Sensing trouble ahead, Jack warns Billy to stay focused on his new role at Abbott Communications. Though Billy assures his brother that he’s on a positive path, his secret dealings with Aristotle Dumas might spell disaster in the future.

As the drama unfolds, Lily asserts herself in a tense confrontation. After Damian Kane defends himself once again, will she begin to doubt Victor’s intel and challenge him directly? Fans can expect to see Lily’s fiery side on full display as she takes charge of the situation.

With suspicions, secret alliances, and bold moves taking center stage, The Young and the Restlesspromises an explosive episode. Will Sally outmaneuver Phyllis? Can Jack steer Billy away from disaster? And will Lily confront Victor over false information? Stay tuned for all the twists and turns in Genoa City.