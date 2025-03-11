Young Sheldon Star Emily Osment and Husband Jack Anthony Settle Divorce, Splitting After 5 Months of Marriage

Young Sheldon star Emily Osment settled her divorce with Jack Anthony five months after their marriage. The actress had filed for the split a few days ago, mentioning irreconciable differences as reasons in the documents.

According to the reports by TMZ, the Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage star, along with her husband, had waived their right to seek spousal support.

Meanwhile, the actress released a statement to People Magazine, where she stated that her marriage with Anthony did not work out. Elaborating on the statements, Osment claimed, "I think with any big decision in your life, whether it’s relationships or work or whatever it may be, you have to firmly plant both feet in that decision.”

She further added, "Ultimately, it didn’t work out." The Hannah Montana alum had tied the knot with Jack in October 2024, after getting engaged to the latter in June 2023.

During the filming of Young Sheldon’s last season, the actress expressed her excitement over her wedding. She said, “I cannot wait to be married.” Further in her May interview, the actress mentioned that she would just jump to her big day.

The actress went on to reveal that it is exciting to be able to remind yourself every time that you get to be a bride only once.

Osment went on to state, “So you might look at 1000 pictures of what looks like the exact same chair, and your wedding planner will say, ‘What kind of chairs do you want?’ And I'll say, ‘Yes, there should be chairs there.' And she'll say, ‘No, but what kind of chairs?’ And I'll say, ‘I don't care. There should just be chairs.’ It's a little bit like that.”

The Young and Hungry star got engaged to Jack Anthony during their trip to Yosemite National Park in California.

Further details about the settlement will be rolled out soon.