Millie Bobby Brown Bids ‘Emotional’ Goodbye to Stranger Things, Opens Up About Her Last Days of Filming Netflix Series

Millie Bobby Brown has played Eleven since 2016, but with the fifth season of Stranger Things coming up next, her time with her debut role is ending. The Enola Holmes actress has shared her heartfelt thoughts on wrapping up almost a decade of her career in a recent interview.

As the last season of the popular Netflix show is looming, Brown has opened up about the bittersweet experience of leaving behind the character. Although information regarding the eagerly awaited season is still limited, Brown, 21, spoke about her experience recently in an interview with Entertainment Tonight while discussing her latest film, The Electric State.

Brown told the outlet that the last days of filming on set were "really emotional." She recounted, "Ten years of my life... I started when I was 10 years old. My whole life has been dedicated to the show. My career was built on the show."

"Upon reflection, you're not only saying goodbye to the characters that you have built but also the people that you have met, the person that you have become, the lessons that you have learned. It's so much to think about," she added.

Nearly a decade ago, Stranger Things became a deciding factor in Brown's career and development. She went on to depict the goodbye as extremely emotional, highlighting the deeply meaningful place the show holds in her heart and career.

Brown concluded, "It's really hard to process. It took me a while to kind of get over all of it because it just really is an emotional goodbye."

Stranger Things season 5 will arrive later this year. Meanwhile, fans can watch Millie Bobbie Brown on Netflix in The Electric State alongside Chris Pratt on March 14.