Zayn Malik Debuts New Look On Instagram As He Sings Track From His New Album; See Here

English singer Zayn Malik is sending fans into a frenzy with a new look- a rugged beard and longer locks as he sings a track off his album Room Under The Stairs. In the now-viral Instagram clip that he shared, the former One Direction fame sings the stripped-down Shoot At Will, while donning a cream-coloured shirt. Of course, the internet could not help but discuss him sporting an entirely new look.

“Give me the haircare routine cause how tf your hair grows that fast,” says one commentator, noting how Zayn had got a buzzcut done earlier this year. “Damn the beard,” wrote a fan account. The singer’s barber also hopped into the comments section, joking “Now that's a man that's exploring the world and loyal to his barber.” A follower quippingly requested him to never cut his hair again.

Zayn last performed in London back in May with a considerably different look, where he also sang songs from Room Under The Stairs for the audience. It was a milestone performance for him, marking his return to Shepherd's Bush Empire for a solo performance ever since his departure from the hit boyband One Direction. He was the first to exit 1D in 2015, post which the 4-member band released Made in the A.M. and announced a hiatus.

“Been 8 days since I performed at London’s O2 SBE… my first gig in over 8 years. The amount of outpouring love and support I felt has left me speechless,” Zayn mentioned in his Instagram post, expressing his gratefulness for the love that the fans have poured in. “Forever grateful to each and every one of you who have supported me throughout the years and made this possible.”

Advertisement

Zayn’s Room Under The Stairs, which was released in May of this year, received a lot of love from fans, who praised the artist for delving into a new concept and genre. He dabbles with soul and country in this album, a distinct tone when compared to his last work Nobody Is Listening which was released back in 2021, when the world was eclipsed by a global pandemic.

ALSO READ: Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Scott Expresses What She Feels Of Father's Latest Releases About Her: 'Cry Every Time'