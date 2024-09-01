Happy Birthday Zendaya: Revisiting Her 10 Best Roles As Actress Turns 28

As Zendaya turns 28 today, it's the perfect time to take a trip down the memory lane and revisit some of the best performances that have shaped her successful career. Initially, starting in Disney channel as a child actress, she has come a long way into becoming one of the most sought-after celebrities today. From starring as Rocky Blue on Disney's Shake It Off to her latest role in Dune as Chani, Zendaya has proved her remarkable acting prowess with an array of roles throughout her career, and needless to say, it's only the beginning.

Today as the actress celebrates her 28th birthday, let's commemorate the occasion by revisiting some of her most iconic roles.

10. Zoey Stevens in Zapped (2014)

Zoey is one of Zendaya's earliest roles in her career. Although it's not one of her most popular role, it certainly can't be denied that her performance in the show was very cool and charismatic. In the show, her character, Zoey, gets the power to control boys around her by using an app on her phone.

Zendaya's portrayal of Zoey was charming, lovable, and downright fun, showing that the actress had a bright career ahead of her.

9. MJ in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)

Zendaya played MJ in the third movie of the Tom Holland starrer Spider-Man series, Spider-Man: No Way Home. Her character, MJ, was sarcastic, witty, and brought a much-needed humanness in the show filled with supernatural powers and battles.

Cherry on the top was her incredible chemistry with Tom Holland, that gave way to a sweet and strong romantic relationship between the two in real-life.

8. Marie in Malcolm and Marie (2021)

Probably one of her most underrated roles, Zendaya’s portrayal of Marie was raw, emotional, and vulnerable The entire movie features only two actors: Zendaya and John David Washington, and centres on a late-night argument between their characters. Zendaya's character, Marie, is the girlfriend of Washington's character, Malcom. It is certainly one of the most challenging and realistic role in her career

7. MJ in Spider-Man : Homecoming (2017)

Zendaya stepped into the MCU world with her role as MJ in the first movie of the Spider-Man Franchise, Spider-Man : Homecoming.

Despite being only a supporting character, she shined with her witty humour, charming persona, and of course, her top-notch chemistry with Tom Holland. This was the role that proved Zendaya was definitely here to stay and also, slay.

6. Tashi Duncan in Challengers (2024)

Zendaya's most recent film Challengers was successful, not just cinematically but also fashionably. Her fashion sense during the entire promo became a signature statement that boosted the film's success. Zendaya played Tashi Duncan in the movie, a former Tennis player turned coach, who transforms her husband from a mediocre player into a world-famous Tennis champion.

Zendaya's role in Challengers is, undoubtedly, one of her best yet, depicting how much she has evolved over the years as an actress.

5. Anne Wheeler in The Greatest Showman (2017)

In this award-winning musical movie, Zendaya played Anne Wheeler, an acrobat in a fictionalized version of P.T. Barnum’s circus who falls in love with Phillip Carlyle (Zac Efron), Barnum's associate, as she fights prejudices against her skin colour. Her chemistry with Efron was dynamic and her portrayal was unlike anything she played before.

Not to mention, she also showcased her remarkable vocal talent in the movie, especially evident in the song”Rewrite The Stars”, featuring her and Efron's voice.

4. Chani in Dune: Part One (2021)

Despite not getting enough screen time in the movie, Zendaya leaves her mark on Dune: Part One through her excellent acting skills. She mostly appears through Timothee Chalamet's character Paul's dreams, but the weight of her character could be felt in those few scenes where she appears. Her performance left fans eagerly waiting for the sequel, where her role is comparatively more significant. Through Chani’s character, Zendaya literally proved that sometimes less is more.

3. MJ in Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019)

Although Zendaya's portrayal of MJ was impressive in all the Spider-Man movies, she stands out in Spider-Man: Far From Home, as she plays a more central and active role in this installment. In this movie, she accompanies Peter and his classmates on their Europe trip and helps him in finding the truth behind Mysterio's betrayal. MJ’s romance with Peter Parker also became a key focus of this movie, compared to the previous one.

2. Rue Bennett in Euphoria (2019)

Any list of Zendaya's Iconic Performances is incomplete without mentioning Rue Bennett in Euphoria. Her character, Rue, a troubled teenager, is seen battling drug addiction in the show. Her portrayal was raw, unfiltered, and heart-wrenching. The way she pulled the character with so much honesty and emotional depth is nothing short of extraordinary.

Zendaya even won an Emmy award for this role, which only goes on to intensify the point, that how amazing she was as Rue Bennett.

1. Chani in Dune: Part Two (2024)

Dune: Part Two has Zendaya in a much more significant role compared to the first one. Chani is no longer just a mysterious girl appearing in Paul’s dreams, as she takes on the centre stage in this movie, educating Paul on her people and giving him lessons to fight with a crysknife and ride a sandworm.

The complicated romance between Chani and Paul also starts to bloom in this part, giving more depth to Zendaya's character.

