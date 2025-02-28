Hyeri, Jung Soo Bin’s Friendly Rivalry Ep 13-16 Release: Date, streaming details, where to watch, what to expect and more

As Friendly Rivalry heads toward its conclusion, the tension continues to build with shocking new developments. Episodes 11 and 12 delivered a major turning point as Seul Gi and Jae Yi’s search for Jae Na led them to a devastating discovery: she has died. Overcome with grief, Jae Yi struggles to process the loss, while Seul Gi offers comfort and support.

However, the mystery is far from over, as Seul Gi remains determined to uncover the truth about Su Jin, who is dead. With countless unanswered questions, fans are eagerly anticipating the next episode to uncover the meaning behind the scribbled walls in Jae Na’s room, where the last episode left off on a cliffhanger.

The drama's final episodes are set to unfold next week, following its consistent four-episode-per-week release schedule. Episode 13 will air on Monday, March 3, 2025, with episode 14 following on Tuesday, March 4. The suspense will only intensify as episode 15 premieres on Wednesday, March 5, leading up to the highly awaited finale on Thursday, March 6. Since its premiere on February 10, Friendly Rivalry has hooked audiences with its gripping storyline, complex characters, and unexpected twists, making each episode a must-watch.

For viewers in South Korea, Friendly Rivalry is exclusively available on U+ Mobile TV. However, international audiences are still eagerly waiting for an official announcement regarding streaming availability. While platforms like Netflix, Viki, Prime Video, or Disney+ could potentially acquire the drama, no confirmation has been made yet. As fans worldwide grow impatient for access, many are hoping for an update from the production team soon.

Meanwhile, Friendly Rivalry is a suspenseful mystery thriller based on a popular webtoon, set in the elite Chaehwa Girls’ High School, where only the top 1% of students in South Korea are admitted. Jung Soo Bin stars as Woo Seul Gi, a transfer student who unexpectedly finds herself entangled in the ambitions and rivalries of her classmates. As she digs deeper, she also begins unraveling the truth behind her father’s mysterious death: an incident that may not have been an accident after all.

Opposite her, Hyeri takes on the role of Yoo Jae Yi, the school’s top student who has never lost her first-place ranking. As the daughter of the powerful owner of J Medical Center, Jae Yi is not only wealthy but wields influence at Chaehwa Girls’ High School. With her intelligence, beauty, and privilege, she commands attention wherever she goes.

As Friendly Rivalry approaches its final episodes, viewers can expect more thrilling twists, emotional confrontations, and shocking revelations. With only four episodes left, will Seul Gi and Jae Yi uncover the full truth? And what secrets are still waiting to be revealed? Fans are bracing themselves for an intense and unforgettable conclusion.