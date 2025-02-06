Hyeri addresses kissing scene with Jung So Bin in Friendly Rivalry: ‘Emotions felt completely…’

Friendly Rivalry is an upcoming South Korean series starring Hyeri and Jung So Min in the leading roles. Ahead of the show’s premiere, a press conference was held and the cast was asked questions regarding their characters. Hyeri was asked about her opinion on the intimate scene with Jung So Bin and she answered every question with grace.

On February 6, 2025, the cast and crew of Friendly Rivalry attended the press conference and showcased the first four episodes of the series. A kissing scene between Hyeri and Jung So Min’s character was also featured, which raised curiosity. Hyeri shared that she did not worry much about the scene, as she found it to be a natural extension of the characters. “When I read the script, the emotions felt completely natural and understandable,” she noted.

Hyeri viewed the moment as a crucial point that defines Je-i and Seul-gi’s characters and sets the stage for the conflicts, obsessions, and deeper layers of their relationship. Additionally, she envisioned it as a visually stunning scene that would beautifully capture the bond between the two characters.

Watch Friendly Rivalry teaser

Director Kim Tae Hee shared that the goal was to depict teenage emotions authentically while crafting the script for a mature audience. Extensive research and interviews shaped the narrative, prioritizing a relatable portrayal of Korea’s intense academic competition over content restrictions.

Based on the webtoon Friendly Competition by Song Chae Yoon, the show's plot follows Woo Seul Gi, a transfer student who finds herself caught in the web of her classmates' hidden ambitions. Her journey takes a darker turn as she uncovers the truth behind the mysterious death of her father, a former college entrance exam question setter, unraveling secrets that could change everything.

The show is directed and written by Kim Tae Hee. It is set to be released on February 10, 2025. Hyeri, Jung Soo Bin, Kang Hye Won, and Oh Woo Ri are the leading cast. The supporting lineup includes Choi Young Jae, Kim Tae Hoon, and more. Are you excited for the upcoming show?

