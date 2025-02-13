When does Hyeri want to get hitched? Friendly Rivalry star shares marriage plans after public break up with Ryu Jun Yeol

Hyeri, who is currently appearing in the high school thriller Friendly Rivalry, recently talked about marriage for the first time after her public breakup with Ryu Jun Yeol. This conversation took place during her appearance on the show What is the Result of Hyeri’s Yongtarot Store? (EP.16) on LEEYONGJIN's YouTube channel on February 12.

In the video, South Korean comedian Lee Yong Jin asked Hyeri if she was interested in getting a tarot reading to learn about her marriage. With her approval, he predicted that she would get married soon. When Lee Yong Jin offered to do the reading for her, she expressed her wish to marry in her 30s. Since she is currently 30 years old, if the host’s predictions and her wishes come true, we might see her walk down the aisle very soon.

Hyeri was also asked about her ideal type, to which she replied, "I prefer someone who's gentle and modest." She emphasized that she is not obsessed with good looks when choosing a partner. Additionally, she hopes her future husband will be a "family-oriented" man. However, the host playfully dampened her expectations, joking that, according to her tarot reading, meeting such a man was unlikely for her.

Watch the full episode here:

The Friendly Rivalry actress looked saddened by his predictions as she jokingly exclaimed that news articles would now write about her being unable to get married. Lee Yong Jin reassured her that nothing of the sort would happen, as she would eventually marry in her 30s.

According to Hyeri, she expects to think more seriously about marriage as she approaches 35. Therefore, she believes it would be best for her to meet someone between the ages of 35 and 40 and settle down with him. However, she then exclaimed that five years felt like too short a time to get to know someone and decide to spend the rest of her life with him.