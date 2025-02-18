Friendly Rivalry stirs controversy as Hyeri appears in possibly disturbing kiss scene; fans say ‘What is this show...'

The most recent episode of Friendly Rivalry, a GL (Girls' Love) K-drama series, aired on Monday, February 17, 2025, and sparked a wave of mixed reactions among viewers. The show, which has been gaining attention for its unique plot and complex characters, faced some backlash following a surprising and controversial scene that left many fans bewildered.

The episode featured a particular moment for Choi Kyeong, a character played by Oh Woo Ri. In this scene, Choi Kyeong imagines an intimate scenario with Yoo Je I, portrayed by Lee Hye Ri. However, the unexpected twist came when, amid this fantasy, the character envisioned Yoo Je I sharing a passionate kiss with an unidentified man, an event that seemed completely out of place in a series that centers around a female-female romance.

The inclusion of this heterosexual scene caught viewers off guard, as many fans were not expecting such a moment in a show that, at its core, focuses on the relationship between women. Social media quickly became a platform for fans to express their frustration, confusion, and discomfort with the scene. Many questioned the necessity of introducing a male character into a plot that was originally intended to explore a same-sex relationship.

Some fans felt that this romantic scene between Yoo Je I and a man was completely irrelevant to the plot and distracted from the central themes of the drama. Fans expressed disappointment that the show, which had been praised for its focus on same-sex romance, seemed to deviate from its original premise in such a jarring way.

Friendly Rivalry, which premiered on February 10, 2025, is a teen mystery thriller adapted from the popular webtoon of the same name by Song Chae Yoon and Shim Jae Young. The series follows the journey of Woo Seul Ki, played by Jung So Bin, who was raised in an orphanage and later enrolled in Chaehwa High School. Chaehwa is known for being a prestigious institution that educates the top 1% of students in South Korea, and Seul Ki struggles to fit in due to her many differences from her classmates.

Seul Ki’s life takes an unexpected turn when she catches the attention of Yoo Je I, a highly intelligent and beautiful student with a wealthy background. Yoo Je I is aware of her social superiority and uses it to her advantage, but her attraction to Seul Ki goes beyond mere curiosity. What begins as an unlikely friendship soon turns into a more complicated and intense relationship filled with obsession, power struggle, and emotional turmoil.

With 16 episodes planned in total, Friendly Rivalry is scheduled to air new episodes every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, with each episode running for about 30 minutes. The series is expected to conclude on March 6, 2025, and fans are eager to see how the relationship between Seul Ki and Yoo Je I will evolve. Meanwhile, it remains to be seen how the show addresses the concerns raised by its audience in the coming episodes.