‘The Kashmir Files about right to justice; The Delhi Files will be about right to life’: says Vivek Agnihotri

After the 2019 national award winning, The Tashkent Files, Vivek Agnihotri is gearing up for the second part of his franchise, titled The Kashmir Files. The director informs that he always intended to make a trilogy rooted in the history of Independent India. “I always had the plans of making The Tashkent Files, The Kashmir Files and The Delhi Files. The emblem of our democracy are three lions and what do they represent? Truth, life and justice. So these three films are my commentary on democracy,” he replies.

When asked to explain the statement, the filmmaker adds, “The Tashkent Files was about right to truth, The Kashmir Files is about right to justice and The Delhi Files will be about right to life. We complete a circle with these 3 films.” Researching for films based on rather hard-hitting subjects is difficult admits Vivek. He explains, “We are the only research-based production house in Mumbai. We took four years each to make The Tashkent Files and The Kashmir Files. People make films on victims, but no one speaks to the victims before making a film. We got testimonials from people across the globe, and I just weaved them all into a storyline without tweaking anything.”

According to Vivek, it was a logistical nightmare to fight the Kashmir Pandit community from across the globe. But he and his team managed to get most of them to open about their sufferings. “They don’t want to speak about their pain, and it’s difficult to make them speak their heard out,” he sighs, quick to add that eventually they all opened up over a period of time.

The Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty and Darshan Kumaar was shot extensively in Kashmir. Vivek signs off, “Nothing can be a bigger challenge than death. J&K government gave us the security, but yet, it’s difficult as everyone is looking at you with suspicion. So, we had to work in a very controlled environment.” The movie is all set for a theatrical release on March 11.

