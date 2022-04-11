Box Office: RRR continues its glory run in theatres; KGF2 plans on taking the reign forward

SS Rajamouli’s RRR crossed Rs. 1000 cr gross worldwide on its third Sunday, thus becoming the third film to accomplish this feat after Baahubali: The Conclusion and Dangal. The film recorded a double-digit Sunday for the last time in its theatrical run and now the film will have a few days to score before box office tycoon in the form of KGF: Chapter 2 takes over the reigns. Makers of Jersey postponed their film to a later date, which will give KGF: Chapter 2 an uninterrupted run for at least a week if not more.

RRR had a very good third weekend of Rs. 22.5 cr nett with Friday at Rs. 5 cr, Saturday at Rs. 7.5 cr and Sunday at Rs. 10 cr. The total collection of the film after the third weekend stands at a staggering Rs. 230 cr nett and the film still has steam to touch Rs. 250 cr nett if not more. The film has more or less broken even in most territories after the third weekend with many territories getting substantial overflow amounts too. The film is a Super-Hit at the box office.

Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files in its fifth weekend, took the second spot at the box office, trumping Attack’s second weekend quite comfortably. For the last time in its theatrical run, it saw a nett number in excess of Rs. 1 cr and now the film will settle at or around the Rs. 250 cr mark. The film is a Big Blockbuster with a staggering return on investments. As we speak, makers have announced two more films that unravel the mysteries of India. Both the films will have huge box office potential following the success of The Kashmir Files.

John Abraham led Attack, directed by Lakshya Raj Anand, performed miserably at the ticket window even in its second weekend despite no major competition. The film failed to record Rs. 1 cr nett on any of the days this weekend and now the film is expected to wrap up collecting a meagre Rs. 16 cr nett. The setback caused by Attack will be difficult to overcome for the producers as well as the trade.

All eyes are now on Prashant Neel’s KGF: Chapter 2 led by Yash. The film is on course to secure one of the biggest openings ever for an Indian film. Looking at the advances and the fact that Jersey is postponing to a later date, trade expects KGF: Chapter 2 to open at Rs. 150 cr gross on first day in India with major contributions from the Hindi speaking belt.

