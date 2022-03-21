Box Office: The Kashmir Files packs a solid second weekend with second Sunday matching first weekend

Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files is a one horse race at the box office with its second weekend easily eclipsing its first weekend. Not just that, the second Sunday collections of The Kashmir Files are exceeding the first weekend business of the film and that is insane. No film in history has managed to cross its first weekend collections on its second Sunday. And it could have done more business and challenge the highest second Sunday record had there been no Bachchhan Paandey which took away a significant number of shows. The film practically ran on capacity on its second Sunday. The second Monday business of the film will help us determine where the film can go as far as lifetime numbers are concerned.



The Kashmir Files on its second Saturday packed a staggering Rs. 24.50 cr, which is third to only Baahubali 2 and Dangal. The film’s second weekend numbers indicate that the film has a shot at Rs. 300 cr or Rs. 350 cr or even more. The film not only braved the Bachchhan Paandey euphoria but also trumped it handsomely. Even with major releases every week from here on, the film is expected to hold its ground. In a very long time, we may see a Hindi film run 25 weeks or even 50 weeks in theatres.



The film is a cash cow for director Vivek Agnihotri and Zee Studios as it is going to give profits no other film has seen in the past except for a handful. The film started from a modest Rs. 3.5 cr nett on its first day and the film is in contention to multiply its first day by 100. The film has come out of syllabus as far as box office expectations is concerned. No one would have thought that this film would challenge the mighty Baahubali 2. The Kashmir Files will not just challenge but beat Baahubali 2 in a few circuits too.

The second Sunday estimates of the film are Rs. 26 cr nett. The film has crossed Rs. 150 cr on its second Sunday and will cross Rs. 175 cr by second Monday.

The day-wise nett collections of The Kashmir Files are as follows:-

Week 1 - Rs. 97.5 cr

2nd Friday - Rs. 19 cr

2nd Saturday - Rs. 24.5 cr

2nd Sunday - Rs. 26 cr

Total: Rs. 167 cr



What is your guess of the lifetime collections of The Kashmir Files?

