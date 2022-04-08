Box Office: How have RRR, Attack and The Kashmir Files fared in theatres last week? Details below

The box office was somewhat quiet last week and it shall be quieter this week before box office juggernauts like KGF Chapter 2 and Beast and also Jersey take the reigns forward mid-April. KGF advance bookings began a week before release and if advances are all to go by, the film is on its way to creating history in tier 2 and tier 3 cities. Beast has great advances in the south but the business in the north shall be difficult given the fact that it will face KGF 2 and a local biggie in the form of Jersey.

RRR ended its week 2 on a triumphant note as it raked in Rs. 76 cr nett in its second week. The 2 week Hindi cume stands at a massive Rs. 207 cr nett. The film is likely to end its Hindi run in the vicinity of Rs. 235 cr and the film is a Super Hit with almost every party barring sub-distributors of Andhra Pradesh making money on it. A stronghold in the third weekend should see them sail through too. The film has raked-in more than Rs. 1000 cr gross worldwide and is presently the third highest-grossing Indian film worldwide behind Dangal and Baahubali: The Conclusion.

John Abraham starrer Attack did not really get going this week and the collections are around Rs. 14 cr in its first week. The film may not have many shows this week because of how it has performed last week. The film will target to hit Rs. 17 cr in its lifetime run provided it has a steady second weekend. The film is a disaster at the box office.

The Kashmir Files has slowed down after a glorious start. After an excellent first and second week, the film had a good third and fourth week. The 4-week collections stand at around Rs. 244 cr and it has another few days to successfully hit the Rs. 250 cr nett mark at the box office. The film is a big blockbuster with return on investments in excess of 600 percent.

There are no significant releases this week which means RRR will continue to dominate for its third consecutive week. The box office is performing at extremes and it is to be seen how films in the future will perform, primarily Bollywood films, because they seem to be the soft target here.

