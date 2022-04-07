Box Office: RRR crosses Rs 200 crore; The Kashmir Files heads for Rs 250 crore photo finish

On April 6, 2022, SS Rajamouli's RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR managed a place in the coveted Rs 200 cr nett club at the box office from its Hindi version alone. The film has become the second film post the pandemic to reach this figure after Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files. RRR has managed to match The Kashmir Files numbers in all circuits and is likely to beat it too. But the Hindi version had very less showcasing in the south because it was playing in the regional versions, and thus Hindi language contribution to the film was very limited.

RRR’s 13-day collection stands at a staggering Rs 203 cr nett and it has another 6-7 days to collect before massive films like KGF 2 and Beast along with Jersey take away most of its business. The majority of the business of the film is done as it has broken even in every circuit and is running in overflows. It could have had a chance to beat The Kashmir Files to become the highest grosser of the year in Hindi but it may well have to settle for the second spot. The all India collection of RRR is second only to another SS Rajamouli film Baahubali: The Conclusion. RRR stands and will have to settle as the third highest-grossing Indian film worldwide behind Dangal and Baahubali: The Conclusion.

The Kashmir Files is a blockbuster of epic proportions. The film, budgeted at around Rs 30 cr, has successfully crossed Rs 244 cr nett at the Indian box office and will settle at a figure of around Rs 250 cr nett at the end of its theatrical run. The film was a rage in its second week despite competition posed by Bachchhan Paandey. With the way the film was trending, even a Rs 350 cr figure felt achievable. The film, however, didn’t hold as strong as one would have liked in its third and fourth week. Regardless of the trend, the film is a big blockbuster with a return on investment that very few films get.

John Abraham’s Attack is a no-show at the box office with 6-day numbers at a shockingly low Rs 14 cr nett. The film had the showcasing to put up better numbers. Alas, it could not. The film’s disastrous fate has come as a shock to the entire trade.

