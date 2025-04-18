When Life Gives You Tangerines' IU says playing pregnant as Aesun 'felt natural'

IU and Park Bo Gum have been receiving widespread acclaim for their roles in When Life Gives You Tangerines. IU impressed with the dual roles of a woman from her adolescence to young adulthood and also of her teenage daughter. She took up the challenging portrayals of pregnancy and motherhood in most parts of the drama, generating curiosity regarding the behind-the-scenes stories of the same. On April 17, she opened up about her role as O Ae Sun in a YouTube show.

Advertisement

In the latest episode of YouTube show B TV’s Piaakia with Lee Dong Jin, IU revealed how playing a pregnant O Ae Sun was challenging but didn't feel stressful. The host, film critic Lee Dong Jin, mentioned, "About a quarter of the runtime, you’re pregnant. You have three kids." Addressing the host's concerns, IU shared, "I wondered briefly if it would feel awkward, but once I read the script, it felt completely natural. On set, it came even more easily." She also attributed the ease of her portrayal of the role to the writer's meticulous work.

The When Life Gives You Tangerines actress said, "The writer described everything so clearly that there wasn’t anything I didn’t understand." She further revealed how her activities as a pregnant woman came instinctively in the Park Bo Gum starrer. She revealed, "I naturally started doing things like putting my hand on my back or sitting with my legs apart. There wasn’t even time to feel awkward; it all just flowed." She credited her seamless portrayal of an expecting O Ae Sun to the costume team's craftsmanship.

Advertisement

"Since I was pregnant for most of the show, we used various belly wraps to show the progression of pregnancy. It didn’t weigh as much as an actual pregnancy, but it gave just enough weight to make my movements feel more realistic," IU stated. Host Lee Dong Jin also asked her about the difficulties of taking up age-defying roles of a high schooler to an older and more mature woman. Regarding that, IU said, “I did think it would be challenging, but that very aspect is what made me want to do this project.”

ALSO READ: When Life Gives You Tangerines' Park Bo Gum proves he's real-life Gwansik with THIS act towards fan: 'I was so touched...'