BIGBANG’s G-Dragon seemingly teases upcoming solo music with new Instagram post; SEE PIC

G-Dragon from the iconic K-pop boy group BIGBANG has been rumored to make his solo comeback in the last few weeks. News has been circulating regarding the date of his upcoming solo album; however, nothing has been confirmed as of yet. However, the artist’s new Instagram post has everyone speculating if it is related to his new music.

On October 21, 2024, BIGBANG’s G-Dragon's newly launched Instagram page, @fanplusonedotcom, posted a cryptic message. At first glance, the picture seems like a blank, pitch-black screen. However, upon a closer look, the text in the image says, 'Loading... progress 10%.’ The caption of the post says, ‘Beyond- black,’ and everyone is trying to decipher the message.

The Instagram account @fanplusonedotcom was recently launched for G-Dragon’s solo activities under Galaxy Corporation. It is aimed at interacting and updating fans about the artist’s upcoming activities. Furthermore, G-Dragon also follows this account and it is the only page in his following list. Although the solo album’s release date has not been confirmed yet, it can be expected that fans will be receiving an update soon.

Previously, it was reported that G-Dragon was in the final stages of the record’s preparation. After 7 whole years, the singer is all set to release a new solo album following Kwon Ji Yong in 2017. The artist also thrilled fans last month when he made a surprise guest appearance at Taeyang's solo concert, performing on stage for the first time in a while. Moreover, he also completed filming for the variety show You Quiz on the Block, where he is expected to talk about his new album during the broadcast.

Moreover, it has also been reported that the artist will be performing at the 2024 MAMA Awards alongside Taeyang and Daesung as part of BIGBANG. However, the lineup is yet to be confirmed, and the event will be held in Japan on November 23-24, 2024.

BIGBANG revolutionized the music industry with innovative sound and charismatic performances. The group is credited with spreading the Hallyu Wave worldwide and making K-pop a global phenomenon. They were one of the first K-pop groups to enter the Billboard charts, opening opportunities for other groups in the industry.