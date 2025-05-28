Jung Kyung Ho, Seol In Ah’s Oh My Ghost Clients Release: Date, plot, cast, when and where to watch, and more

MBC is bringing a unique blend of fantasy, law, and dark comedy to the small screen with its new drama Oh My Ghost Clients. The drama stars Jung Kyung Ho as a morally ambiguous lawyer. Joining him are Seol In Ah, who plays his determined sister-in-law, and Cha Hak Yeon, a YouTuber who gets caught in the supernatural chaos.

It is set in a world where the dead are not only lingering, they’re also demanding justice. This 10-part series explores the afterlife through the lens of labor disputes and ethical redemption.

When and where to watch

The series is scheduled to premiere on May 30, 2025. Episodes will air every Friday and Saturday at 9:50 PM KST on MBC. Moreover, international audiences will be able to stream the show on Viki and Viu.

Storyline

Jung Kyung Ho plays No Mu Jin, a labor attorney with a cold heart and a bank account-first mindset. He’s never cared much for justice until he narrowly escapes death. Following this brush with mortality, Mu Jin discovers that he can see ghosts. Specifically, he can see the spirits of workers who died in workplace accidents and whose deaths were never properly addressed or compensated.

Haunted (quite literally) by clients from the other side, Mu Jin is dragged into a series of unresolved industrial disputes. Though initially resistant, his encounters with these ghosts begin to shift his perspective. What starts as an unwanted curse becomes a path toward personal growth and a chance to truly make a difference.

Team Moojins

Mu Jin doesn’t face this journey alone. His partner in ghost litigation is Na Hee Joo, played by Seol In Ah. She is both his sister-in-law and a sharp-witted woman determined to bring justice to the underdogs.

Completing the team is Go Kyun Woo (Cha Hak Yeon). He is a quirky YouTuber and aspiring content creator who stumbles into Mu Jin’s ghost-filled life. Initially there for clicks and content, Kyun Woo ends up becoming an unexpected ally in their quest to help wandering souls find peace through labor law. Together, this unlikely trio becomes ‘Team Moojins,’ tackling cases of corporate neglect, unethical labor practices, and tragic workplace deaths.

Creative team

Oh My Ghost Clients is directed by Yim Soon Rye, the critically acclaimed filmmaker behind Little Forest and The Point Men. The script is penned by Kim Bo Tong, best known for the hard-hitting military drama D.P.

Episode release schedule

The show will run for ten episodes, airing on MBC’s weekend prime time slot. Below is the full release calendar:

Episode 1 – May 30, 2025

Episode 2 – May 31, 2025

Episode 3 – June 6, 2025

Episode 4 – June 7, 2025

Episode 5 – June 13, 2025

Episode 6 – June 14, 2025

Episode 7 – June 20, 2025

Episode 8 – June 21, 2025

Episode 9 – June 27, 2025

Episode 10 – June 28, 2025

If you’re looking for a K-drama that combines legal drama, fantasy, humor, and themes of redemption, Oh My Ghost Clients might be your next weekend binge.

