Business Proposal’s Seol In Ah reveals she was ghosted and cheated on by ex-boyfriend; here's what happened

Actress Seol In Ah is best known for her roles in hit dramas Business Proposal, Twinkling Watermelon and more. She recently bared her heart in a candid conversation that touched on her dating history, emotional scars, and where she stands on love today. Her honest revelations came during her guest appearance on the YouTube variety talk show Zzanbro, hosted by comedian Shin Dong Youp. She was joined by fellow guests Jung Kyung Ho and VIXX’s Cha Hakyeon.

What started as a playful exchange among the guests soon turned into a personal moment of reflection for the actress. During the light banter, Shin Dong Youp and Jung Kyung Ho jokingly questioned whether Seol and Hakyeon were dating, hinting at their easygoing chemistry. Seol laughed at the suggestion and responded by pointing out that both men had actually once told her that romance wasn’t exactly her strong suit.

Jung Kyung Ho added to the teasing by saying, “You’re friendly and approachable, but you’re too much for any guy to handle,” as quoted by Koreaboo. Seol In Ah didn’t hesitate to push back. She expressed frustration with how people often view her personality as unsuitable for romantic relationships.

As the conversation shifted, Seol took a moment to share a deeply personal story from her past. She described one of her earliest and most painful breakups. She recalled dating someone who eventually ended their relationship. He claimed that her spontaneous and ‘too free-spirited’ nature was overwhelming for him.

Seol explained that one particular moment seemed to have triggered the breakup. On a whim, she had decided to travel to Busan alone just to read a book by the sea. A peaceful, introspective day she had planned for herself. When her boyfriend asked where she was and she told him she had taken the KTX to Busan, he was stunned. The gesture, though harmless, seemed to make him uncomfortable with her independence.

That breakup, however, was only the beginning of her emotional unraveling. Seol went on to reveal that her ex-boyfriend began withdrawing from her completely. His sudden lack of communication raised red flags, and she couldn’t shake the feeling that something was wrong. Eventually, her suspicions were confirmed. He was seeing someone else. The betrayal was not just a romantic disappointment but a lesson that deeply affected how she viewed relationships moving forward.

Seol admitted that the experience left her emotionally guarded. She became hesitant to start new relationships, fearing she might once again be misunderstood or hurt. Instead of dwelling in sadness, she chose to redirect her focus toward her career. Acting, she said, became her greatest source of strength and satisfaction. Despite the heartache, Seol has not closed herself off from the idea of love entirely. She acknowledged that while she remains cautious, she is not completely against the idea of finding someone again.

Looking ahead, Seol In Ah is set to return to the small screen with her upcoming drama Oh My Ghost Clients. The supernatural-themed series, co-stars Jung Kyung Ho and Cha Hakyeon. It is scheduled to premiere on May 30.

