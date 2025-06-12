Jungkook's 'global dominance': BTS star ranks No. 1 on Google trends and more following military discharge with Jimin

BTS' Jungkook reached another milestone by taking over the internet after getting discharged from the military with fellow member Jimin on June 11. He once again proved that his influence remained unmatched, even while being away from the spotlight for 18 long months. He topped several searches, trending in multiple countries, and showcased an enduring fan base. Fans flocked to congratulate him on the historic feat.

Jungkook topped global searches following military discharge

Following visuals of Jungkook and Jimin's greeting at Yeoncheon Public Stadium, which were circulated online, BTS' golden maknae was searched for incessantly worldwide. It sparked an instant and widespread reaction.

His name surged to the top of Google Trends in South Korea, registering a 300% increase in searches and becoming the No. 1 breakout topic. On the social media site X (formerly Twitter), Jungkook's return generated massive engagement.

Over 8.3 million interactions were recorded on the platform, and the hashtag "JUNGKOOK IS COMING BACK" was trending globally. He also topped the list of most-searched topics on Google in the US and trended at #1 on X worldwide. The K-pop star's name and military discharge-related hashtags dominated the charts on various South Korean platforms, including Naver, Weibo, and Melon.

Besides social media dominance, the celebrated singer-songwriter was covered extensively by Korean media. They published over 1,000 news articles within hours of his discharge, highlighting his unparalleled popularity and global appeal.

Check out fans' reactions to Jungkook topping global searches

The impressive feat underscored the enduring power of the BTS member to captivate fans both at home and around the world. Fans lauded his "global dominance", calling him "undisputed King of SNS", "national treasure," and "south korea's it boy." According to fans, he was, is, and will always remain "the main character."

About Jungkook's military discharge

Addressing fans at Yeoncheon, Jungkook shared his experience in the military and thanked them for waiting patiently for the BTS members until they get discharged. He also hosted a live broadcast, where he shared more insights about his time in the military, read TXT's letters, and showed off his photobooth pics with Jimin. Fans loved every bit of the experience.

