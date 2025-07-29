‘Kingdom is not my KGF’ says Vijay Deverakonda, wants to kidnap Anirudh Ravichander

Vijay Deverakonda starrer Kingdom, directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, is slated to release in theaters on July 31, 2025. Ahead of the movie hitting big screens, the actor was seen promoting it in Chennai, highlighting how Anirudh’s review for the film carries more weight than what he could ever create.

Vijay Deverakonda lauds Anirudh Ravichander at Kingdom event

Advertisement

Talking to the media at the promotional event, Vijay Deverakonda said, “The Telugu states and Tamil Nadu’s favorite Anirudh… he has poured life into Kingdom. Yesterday he was in Hyderabad for the pre-release event, today he’s here checking the audio mixes of the final copy before it goes to domestic and international theaters.”

“Last time I was in Chennai, I said how I wanted to kidnap him and take him away, even though I hadn’t met him at that time. However, in the last couple of months, I’ve spent so much time with him that it makes me wanna kidnap him more,” Vijay added.

The Arjun Reddy actor continued, “I wanna keep him to myself. Ani, I love you and every word he says carries so much weight. People take what he says more seriously than what I say. He recently said it would be a milestone in everyone’s career. As soon as he said it, people, even my friends, were like, Anirudh gave the stamp, it’s a sureshot success.”

Advertisement

Additionally, Vijay expressed his gratitude towards the people of Tamil Nadu for making his movie Kushi a success in Tamil.

‘Kingdom is not my KGF’: Vijay on the movie being an action drama

In his media interaction, Vijay Deverakonda expressed how Kingdom is not an entertainer flick like KGF. The actor said, “Kingdom is not my KGF, but it's director Gowtam Tinnanuri’s signature movie. It's not an entertainer.. But an action drama.”

Kingdom is an upcoming spy action drama flick featuring the story of an undercover officer, tasked with destroying a crime syndicate run by his own brother, Siva.

How does he infiltrate the syndicate, and what takes place between the brothers forms the entire story. Kingdom is said to be part of a planned duology with Bhagyashri Borse playing the female lead.

As Satyadev plays a key role, Anirudh Ravichander crafts the musical tracks and scores, making it his first collaboration in a Deverakonda movie.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Travel in style: Mahesh Babu’s Sri Lanka trip is all about beaches, fun and family love