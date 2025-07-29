Tamil film Thalaivan Thalaivii has emerged HIT. The Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen starrer romantic comedy saw an excellent ramp over the weekend with its collections nearly doubling on Sunday from Friday and now has held nicely on Monday. The four-day running total at the Indian box office stands at Rs. 31.50 crore. It is projected to gross Rs. 42 crore in its first week and will surpass Rs. 50 crore in its second weekend.

The Day Wise Box Office Collection of Thalaivan Thalaivii in India are as follows:

Day Gross Friday Rs. 6.50 cr. Saturday Rs. 9.50 cr. Sunday Rs. 11.00 cr. Monday Rs. 4.50 cr. Total Rs. 31.50 cr.

The film has performed best in the home territory of Tamil Nadu with a good showing in Karnataka. In Tamil Nadu, the film opened to Rs. 5.50 crore on Friday and then saw a big jump on Saturday, crossing Rs. 8 crore. On Sunday, it came close to double digits with Rs. 9.50 crore approx. The Monday hold was superb with Rs. 4 crore, taking its total gross in the state over Rs. 27 crore. The target for the film will be to hit Rs. 50 crore in the state, which seems doable. That will make it the biggest grosser for Vijay Sethupathi in the state, for a film he is in the lead.

The Territorial Breakdown for Thalaivan Thalaivii is as follows:

Area Gross Tamil Nadu Rs. 27.25 cr. Karnataka Rs. 2.75 cr. Kerala Rs. 0.75 cr. Rest of India Rs. 0.75 cr. INDIA Rs. 31.50 cr.

This year has seen some small and medium films emerge HITs for the Tamil film industry, but a mega grosser remains missing. There was Good Bad Ugly, which did well, but expectations were for more. The wait will likely end in two weeks when Thalaivar comes with Coolie, which is a box office volcano set to erupt.

