Is Taylor Swift Causing Chaos at Selena Gomez’s Wedding? Her Over-the-Top Fame Creates Security Changes

Selena Gomez’s upcoming wedding to music producer Benny Blanco is turning into one of the most talked-about events of the fall. But after a report by the Daily Mail leaked the Montecito venue on July 14, things have taken a stressful turn behind the scenes, especially with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce on the guest list.

A source told the UK outlet that Gomez and her team are now scrambling to tighten security around the “two-day event in Montecito in September.” With stars like Swift, Kelce, and Gomez’s Only Murders in the Building co-stars Meryl Streep, Steve Martin, and Martin Short expected to attend, the focus has shifted to safety and privacy.

“Security for Selena’s wedding will be of the utmost importance because not only is she a public figure, but many of the guests will be too,” the insider revealed.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce could be the biggest distraction

Taylor Swift and her NFL star boyfriend Travis Kelce are reportedly attending together, and their presence alone could bring heavy media attention and possibly fan crowds. The couple’s growing popularity, fueled by public appearances and Swift’s ongoing Eras Tour, adds another layer of planning for Gomez.

In fact, sources claim that Gomez has even postponed certain planning decisions while waiting for Swift to confirm her attendance.

“She is going back and forth on whether or not to allow people to have their phones as an extra measure of security and privacy,” the source said. “Along with the fact that she wants everyone to be present.”

Here’s why Taylor Swift matters so much to Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift have shared a strong bond since 2008, when they dated the Jonas Brothers. Over the years, their friendship has remained one of the most enduring in Hollywood.

A source told Life & Style in March that they even talk about their future children playing together. They added that Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez will be in each other’s lives forever.

Gomez reportedly doesn’t want to say 'I do' without Swift there to support her. The duo were recently seen enjoying a glamorous night out in New York City.

