Saiyaara Box Office: Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starrer sings 10 million overseas

Saiyaara topped USD 10 million internationally yesterday on its eleventh day. It did so with another fantastic weekday hold, collecting USD 650K on its second Monday. That’s a drop of less than 50 per cent from Sunday. While the summer period usually brings stronger weekday trends, this level of hold remains impressive even within that context.

The United Kingdom showcased the strongest hold with a staggering GBP 125K on its second Monday. This is likely the biggest second Monday ever for an Indian film, though it would need verification, in case some film with a holiday may have done better. Regardless of that, the film is looking to speed past the GBP 2 million mark, which is a monumental figure achieved only by fifteen films in history. In fact, the way it is going, it would end up in the top five biggest, maybe even the top three.

Other markets also saw robust holds. Australia put up AUD 85K yesterday, higher than its Monday last week. North America saw a sub-50 per cent drop from Sunday as well.

The Territorial Breakdown for Saiyaara Overseas Box Office is as follows:

Area Gross United States USD 2,100,000 Canada USD 1,025,000 Australia USD 675,000 New Zealand USD 125,000 Middle East USD 3,275,000 Nepal USD 500,000 Rest of Asia USD 250,000 United Kingdom USD 1,600,000 Rest of Europe USD 225,000 Rest of World USD 250,000 OVERSEAS USD 10,025,000

Monday takeout has set Saiyaara for a USD 6.50 million second week, which will be around 20 per cent higher than its first week. The film will quite possibly cross the USD 15 million mark before the end of its third week and, with a conventional trend from there on, is looking at a finish somewhere in the high teens.

Of course, the film could do better than that, much better. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani was released in the last week of July, where it grossed USD 4 million over the weekend, USD 725K on Monday and then went on to have unfathomable legs, grossing over USD 20 million. Saiyaara, in the last week of July, which is its second week, has so far performed at a similar level. If it could manage the late legs fraction of RARKPK, it could go over USD 20 million as well.

