Saiyaara sets records at UK box office Box Office: Mahavatar Narsimha emerges a HIT in Hindi Saiyaara nears the Rs 400 crore club at box office Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 in the making Ranveer Singh to do a time travel film next? Jr NTR War 2 Trailer Sarzameen Twitter review Vanessa Kirby One Battle After Another Trailer

Saiyaara Box Office: Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starrer sings 10 million overseas

Saiyaara will quite possibly cross the USD 15 million mark before the end of its third week and, with a conventional trend from there on, is looking at a finish somewhere in the high teens

By Jatinder Singh
Published on Jul 29, 2025  |  03:37 PM IST |  33K
saiyaara,
Saiyaara still (image courtesy of YRF)

Saiyaara topped USD 10 million internationally yesterday on its eleventh day. It did so with another fantastic weekday hold, collecting USD 650K on its second Monday. That’s a drop of less than 50 per cent from Sunday. While the summer period usually brings stronger weekday trends, this level of hold remains impressive even within that context.

Advertisement

The United Kingdom showcased the strongest hold with a staggering GBP 125K on its second Monday. This is likely the biggest second Monday ever for an Indian film, though it would need verification, in case some film with a holiday may have done better. Regardless of that, the film is looking to speed past the GBP 2 million mark, which is a monumental figure achieved only by fifteen films in history. In fact, the way it is going, it would end up in the top five biggest, maybe even the top three.

Other markets also saw robust holds. Australia put up AUD 85K yesterday, higher than its Monday last week. North America saw a sub-50 per cent drop from Sunday as well.

The Territorial Breakdown for Saiyaara Overseas Box Office is as follows:

Area Gross
United States USD 2,100,000
Canada USD 1,025,000
Australia USD 675,000
New Zealand USD 125,000
Middle East USD 3,275,000
Nepal USD 500,000
Rest of Asia USD 250,000
United Kingdom USD 1,600,000
Rest of Europe USD 225,000
Rest of World USD 250,000
   
OVERSEAS USD 10,025,000

Monday takeout has set Saiyaara for a USD 6.50 million second week, which will be around 20 per cent higher than its first week. The film will quite possibly cross the USD 15 million mark before the end of its third week and, with a conventional trend from there on, is looking at a finish somewhere in the high teens.

Advertisement

Of course, the film could do better than that, much better. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani was released in the last week of July, where it grossed USD 4 million over the weekend, USD 725K on Monday and then went on to have unfathomable legs, grossing over USD 20 million. Saiyaara, in the last week of July, which is its second week, has so far performed at a similar level. If it could manage the late legs fraction of RARKPK, it could go over USD 20 million as well. 

ALSO READ: Sardaar Ji 3 Box Office: Diljit Dosanjh starrer becomes Highest Grossing Punjabi film Overseas surpassing Jatt and Juliet 3

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Articles