BTS' Jungkook breaks internet with unseen abs-baring photos with military mate, fans go crazy over his 'UNREAL' gains

BTS's Jeon Jungkook sent fans into a frenzy when previously unseen photos of him started circulating online. Those images, which were shared by a fellow soldier, showcased Jungkook shirtless, proudly displaying his toned abs and muscles. His gym-fit physique quickly captured the attention of fans and spread like wildfire across various social media platforms.

Jungkook's shirtless photos break the internet!

Jungkook took the internet by storm as some of his unseen, abs-baring photos were shared by a military mate on June 11. The duo took mirror selfies in a gym, flexing their gains. In one of the photos, the BTS member's face was partially covered with a beanie as he struck a classic gym guy pose. In another, his face is clearly visible as he made cute V-signs while giving a sneak peak into his gains during his military trainee days.

The military colleague made the post to showcase his camaraderie with the artist. He captioned it as, “What’s a week? It’s been a whole year. Thanks to you, my military life was enjoyable. I’ll cheer you on from afar.” Jungkook's chiseled physique was a testament to his love and dedication towards fitness. Jungkook is known to be a person who loves hitting the gym and keeping his body in shape.

He was often seen lifting his shirt and giving fans a glimpse of his toned abs. However, his going completely shirtless was something unexpected, nevertheless, fans enjoyed the pleasant surprise.

Check out fan reactions to Jungkook's shirtless photo

Many fans found it hard to believe the extent of his "UNREAL" physical transformation Jungkook underwent and even questioned the pictures' authenticity. To put their doubts to rest, the answer is indeed yes, it's real! Some even jovially mentioned that just when they were about to call Jungkook cute, such sizzling photos of him popped out. With mostly comments of fans drooling on his hot looks, some expressed frustration regarding the source.

As the ID of the person who shared the pictures was not mentioned, they were worried if the circulation of his updates were morally correct. They were worried regarding the violation of privacy of both the BTS member as well as his military buddy.

ALSO READ: BTS' Jimin calls TXT's Yeonjun's handwriting 'kinda bad', Jungkook jokes about it being similar to his, WATCH fun moment