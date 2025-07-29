Have The Kid LAROI and Tate McRae Broken Up? Rapper Reveals They're on 'Good Terms' After Split

The Kid LAROI has seemingly confirmed that he and Tate McRae have broken up. On Friday, July 25, the Australian rapper and singer shared a screenshot of a conversation with someone from his team on X (formerly Twitter), where he addressed rumors and clarified that the two artists are now separated but remain on “good terms.”

The confirmation came after a fan accused LAROI’s team of promoting tweets that appeared to criticize McRae. These posts included lyrics from his latest single, Hot Girl Problems, which some interpreted as referencing McRae.

The STAY artist responded publicly to the fan’s comment, writing, “so yall know I have NOTHING to do with this and I DO NOT co sign this behavior whatsoever. working to get these removed.”

The Kid LAROI revealed he is on 'good terms' with Tate McRae

Along with the denial, The Kid LAROI shared a screenshot of a message exchange in which he asked a team member, “Guys is this coming internally? If so can we please have these taken down.”

In a follow-up message, he added, “Tate and I are on good terms and this just looks messy / whack.” His team responded in agreement, with one member writing, “We’ll make moves on this.” Another person replied, “definitely didn’t come from us that’s f----- up,” distancing themselves from the negative tweets.

Here’s how The Kid LAROI and Tate McRae’s relationship started

The Kid LAROI and Tate McRae first sparked dating rumors in January 2024 when McRae posted a mirror selfie wearing a black one-piece and a shirt similar to one previously seen on LAROI. He fueled speculation by commenting a sunglasses emoji on the photo.

In the following months, they were seen together multiple times, from dinner dates in Los Angeles to walking hand-in-hand at the 2024 NHL All-Star Game in Toronto. During an April concert, The Kid LAROI mentioned that “his girlfriend” was watching from backstage, confirming their relationship unofficially.

The couple made it Instagram official in July 2024

The couple finally went public in July when The Kid LAROI shared a photo of them kissing on his Instagram stories to celebrate McRae’s 21st birthday. “happy 21st birthday,” he wrote. “you make me better! I love yoooouuu @tatemcrae.”

McRae returned the gesture a month later for LAROI’s birthday, posting a video of the two dancing and writing, “@thekidlaroi i love you soooooo much <3 so grateful for u.”

