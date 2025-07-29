Travel in style: Mahesh Babu’s Sri Lanka trip is all about beaches, fun and family love

Mahesh Babu’s wife and former actress Namrata Shirodkar recently unveiled a series of images featuring their daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni’s bash and recent trip to Sri Lanka.

Namrata Shirodkar drops Sitara Ghattamaneni’s birthday bash pictures

Taking to her social media handle, Namrata Shirodkar penned, “Srilanka 2025.” In a series of 14 pictures, Sitara was seen spending time with her family, enjoying her birthday.

Advertisement

Apart from celebrations, Namrata was also seen basking in the picturesque locations of Sri Lanka, even hitting the beach. Moreover, while Mahesh Babu was also part of the vacation, the superstar was only seen in a single picture alongside his friends and family.

See the pictures here:

As Mahesh Babu was only spotted clearly in one picture, fans were asking why he didn’t appear in other images. One user said, “Why only babu in one pic,” while others were happy to even see him in one post and said, “Babu in last pic… Jai Babuuuuu.”

Here’s what netizens said

Sitara Ghattamaneni’s 13th birthday

Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni celebrated her 13th birthday on July 20, 2025. As the popular star kid turned a teenager, both the superstar and his wife took to their social media handle to wish her.

More about SSMB29

Coming to Mahesh Babu’s work front, SSMB29 is touted as one of the biggest cinematic ventures ever envisioned in Indian cinema.

Advertisement

Initially, the film was slated to release in theaters as a two-part series, with production scheduled to run until the end of 2026. The first part was expected to hit the big screens in 2027, followed by the second part in 2028. However, we at Pinkvilla reported it to only release as a single-part venture with a long runtime.

Reportedly, it has been speculated that the movie will feature Mahesh as a rugged explorer, similar to Indiana Jones, who ventures out on a daring mission that could change the world. However, an official confirmation about the plot hasn’t been made.

Aside from Babu, the film has actors like Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and R Madhavan in key roles.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Little girl screams ‘Loki Mama’ to Lokesh Kanagaraj during Coolie promotions, here’s how he reacted