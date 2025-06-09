Squid Game 3: Lee Jung Jae and Lee Byung Hun tease 'emotionally intense and dramatic' season finale

Squid Game 3 is right around the corner, and we know you can't keep calm anymore. Here's a sneak peek into what might go down in the season finale, coming right from the show's leads. Protagonist Lee Jung Jae and antagonist Lee Byung Hun recently opened up on the intense showdown they will face as both of them play their best cards.

Further, they shared the details of the grand launching ceremony of the series on June 9, as reported by K-media Chosun Biz.

Lee Jung Jae's revelation regarding Song Gi Hun's newfound determination to defeat the Front Man

On the 9th, Netflix held a press conference for Squid Game 3 at the Seoul Dragon City in the Yongsan district, featuring the main cast and director Hwang Dong Hyuk. During that time, Lee Jung Jae shared that in Squid Game season 3, his character, Song Gi Hun, will experience a profound change, stemming from the weight of "guilt over his friend's death and being unable to save others in the game."

The friend, Bak Jung Bae (Lee Seo Hwan), participated in the revolt against the game operators, hand-in-hand with Song Gi Hun, only to be killed right in front of his eyes, leaving him traumatized. Song Gi Hun felt a sense of powerlessness back then, which will fuel his determination to create meaningful change and have a more significant impact.

Lee Byung Hun's insights on final showdown between Song Gi Hun and the Front Man

Lee Byung Hun shared that eventually "Song Gi Hun regains his conviction, and with a belief in humanity, he devises a plan to bring down the entire system. The Front Man (played by him), seeing this transformation, also begins to develop a plan of his own." According to him, both parties will give their all to establish their respective perspectives on humanity.

The Front Man believes man can give up their life's ideal and go to any extent for money, while Song Gi Hun believed in human goodness. According to Lee Byung Hun, the season finale "will be emotionally intense and dramatic, especially as it delves into a full-scale confrontation between Gi Hun and the Front Man."

