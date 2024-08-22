Khel Khel Mein Box Office Collections Extended First Week: Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu’s comedy-movie earns underwhelming Rs 21 crore

Akshay Kumar is going through a rough phase these days. His latest release, Khel Khel Mein, too, failed to make any impact at the box office. The comedy-drama movie, directed by Mudassar Aziz, was released on August 15 in a three-way clash with Stree 2 and Vedaa but couldn't lure the audience much. The total cume of its first extended week of 8 days stands at just Rs 21 crore net in India, which is very low for an Akshay Kumar film.

Khel Khel Mein suffered because of remake tag and Stree 2 storm

Starring an ensemble cast that includes Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal, and Pragya Jaiswal alongside Akshay Kumar, the comedy-drama collected Rs 1.30 crore on Thursday, bringing its total India collection to Rs 21 crore.

It was the lowest opener among the Independence Day releases but managed to be the second most preferred choice, beating Vedaa. Although the movie has received positive to mixed word of mouth, the audience seems disinterested because of its remake tag. Khel Khel Mein also suffered the wrath of the horror-comedy that has almost sailed it to its poor end.

Khel Khel Mein loses shows to Stree 2, eyeing for a Rs 30 crore finish

The Mudasaar Aziz-directed film didn't show any major spikes during the long holiday period, resulting in the loss of shows. According to reports, exhibitors started replacing their shows with Stree 2, which is performing extraordinarily well at the box office.

However, the movie has enough time to reach a respectable total, thanks to the lack of any major Hindi releases in the upcoming weeks. Khel Khel Mein is expected to end its final box office collection in the vicinity of Rs 30 crore to Rs 32 crore net in India which is relatively better than his last release, Sarfira.

The Day Wise Nett India Collections Of Khel Khel Mein Are As Under

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 5.75 crore 2 Rs 2.25 crore 3 Rs 3.25 crore 4 Rs 3.75 crore 5 Rs 2 crore 6 Rs 1.40 crore 7 Rs 1.30 crore 8 Rs 1.30 crore Total Rs 21 crore in 8 days in India

About Khel Khel Mein

Khel Khel Mein is the story of 7 friends who play a quirky game of putting their phones on the table and making them accessible to everyone in the room for an entire night, night before the grand wedding that they have come together to attend. Little do they know that a seemingly harmless game will turn into something that will mess up their lives in more ways than they could have ever thought. The film is directed by Mudassar Aziz and boasts of an ensemble cast of Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk, Taapsee Pannu, Aditya Seal, Pragya Jaiswal, Fardeen Khan and others.

Khel Khel Mein In Theatres

Khel Khel Mein now plays at a theatre near you. Have you watched Khel Khel Mein yet? If yes, what do you feel about the movie?

