Khuda Haafiz completes 1 year: 5 lesser known facts about Vidyut Jammwal & Shivaleeka Oberoi starrer

When it comes to action, there are a few actors in Bollywood who have managed to grab the title of an action hero. While names like Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff tops the list, we can’t forget to mention Vidyut Jammwal. The actor had made his debut with the 2011 release Force and was seen as the lead antagonist. In his career of around a decade, Vidyut has given us several impressive performances and his high octane action sequences always left the audience in awe.

However, the actor came with a special surprise for his audience with his digital debut with the 2020 release Khuda Hafiz. The movie, which was helmed and written by Faruk Kabir, happens to be an action thriller, and also featured Shivaleeka Oberoi, Annu Kapoor, Aahana Kumra and Shiv Panditt in key roles. Khuda Haafiz opened to rave reviews and has turned out to be one of Vidyut’s finest performances. As this Faruk Kabir directorial has completed a year of the release today, here are some of the interesting facts about Khuda Haafiz.

Inspired by a real story

Set during the financial crisis of 2007–2008, Khuda Haadiz has been inspired by a real story of an engineer whose wife disappears under mysterious circumstances and sets on a journey to find her.

Vidyut’s first collaboration with Shivaleeka

Khuda Haafiz marked Vidyut’s first project with Shivaleeka Oberoi who played the female lead in the action thriller and their chemistry was loved by the audience.

Vidyut’s different role

Vidyut had started out as a villain and he is seen in a never seen before avatar. Interestingly, the actor had to work hard for the role and had to do a lot of unlearning to do justice for his role. Faruk revealed how Vidyut went for a three month training and said, “Vidyut comes from a hardcore action space, the idea was to get down to the basics and real sense of performance. We did three months of workshops which included reading of various scenes, we had a backstory for his part, the body language, the way he would talk and speak, tehzib, etc he had to get the sur of the character right. This is uncharted territory on an emotional level for Vidyut, we had to get into the depth of it”.

Shot in Uzbekistan

Khuda Haafiz has been majorly shot in Uzbekistan, while some portions of the action thriller have been filmed in Morocco and Kerala.

Vidyut was the first choice for the film