Kian84's past comment about Park Na Rae having "shady people" around resurfaces amid insider home theft concerns

Park Na Rae's recent home theft incident has sparked renewed attention to a past comment from Kian84, who warned her about the people around the TV personality, as reported by K-media Wikitree on April 11. Previously, the police suspected an inside job in the theft at Park Na Rae's lavish Itaewon residence, where expensive items went missing. Kian84's remark about her having some unwanted people around, escalated the public suspicion that a person to Park Na Rae committed the burglary and that she knew who they were.

Park Na Rae's team informed Maeil Business Star on April 8 that the theft took place on April 7 and she was unaware of it until she returned home the next day. They discovered that several valuable items had been stolen from her single-family abode in Itaewon-dong, Yongsan-gu, Seoul. The luxurious items were allegedly worth tens of millions of KRW. On being reported to the police and after their thorough investigation, they found no traces of forced entry attempt and suspected the act was committed by someone who has access to Park Na Rae's house.

Due to this, Kian84's past comment regarding her being surrounded by "shady people" was revisited. During Park Na Rae's appearance on Kian84's YouTube show Life84 in July 2024, she mentioned hosting weekly parties at her home and being fond of socializing. Kian84 praised her generosity but also cautioned her saying, "You trust people too easily. There are some shady people around you." When Park Na Rae was taken aback by the remark and asked him whom he meant. To that, he replied, "There are a few. You need to be careful of people who constantly talk about money or brag about what they do."

In the light of the recent theft incident, Kian84's remark seemed to have served prophetic as it is likely that the act was done by one of the people he warned her about. The theft occurred at a house Park Na Rae purchased through an auction in 2021 for 5.5 billion KRW (3.9 million USD). Due to the complaint filing and other formalities regarding the burglary, she had to cancel her scheduled Son Tae Jin’s Trot Radio show appearance last-minute.

