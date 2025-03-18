Did Kim Soo Hyun bribe YouTuber Lee Jin Ho to defame Kim Sae Ron? Actress' family shares claims

The family of the late actress Kim Sae Ron has come forward with serious allegations against YouTuber Lee Jin Ho, claiming that he spread false information that defamed the deceased.

Represented by Buyu Law Firm, the bereaved family asserts that they have discovered new evidence supporting their claims and intend to take legal action against Lee Jin Ho for fabricating narratives about Kim Sae Ron.

They have now further alleged that Lee Jin Ho created these videos under the direction of actor Kim Soo Hyun and his agency, GOLDMEDALIST.

The videos reportedly portrayed Kim Sae Ron negatively, increasing public scrutiny and distress for the actress before her passing.

Lee Jin Ho published a total of four videos about Kim Sae Ron over the past three years. However, following her death, he made these videos private. He has since denied all allegations, stating, "It is completely untrue" that he received any bribes from Kim Soo Hyun to defame Kim Sae Ron.

The controversy deepened when the bereaved family claimed that Kim Sae Ron and Kim Soo Hyun were in a relationship when she was still a minor, during her second year of middle school.

However, GOLDMEDALIST refuted these claims as "baseless and untrue," while confirming that the two dated between 2019 and late 2022—only after she had reached adulthood. The agency also denied pressuring Kim Sae Ron to pay off any debts.

According to reports from Naver, Kim Sae Ron owed 700 million KRW to her former agency, GOLDMEDALIST. The agency had previously sent her a notice regarding the payment.

However, while going through Kim Sae Ron's belongings, the family recently discovered a second letter from Kim Soo Hyun’s agency. This letter allegedly stated that if any images of Kim Sae Ron and Kim Soo Hyun were released on social media, she would be responsible for compensating for Queen of Tears, the drama in which Kim Soo Hyun was starring.

Following these revelations, Kim Sae Ron’s family has announced their intention to sue Kim Soo Hyun directly for exerting undue pressure on the late actress.