Romance in the House Ep 11-12 Review: Ji Jin Hee, Kim Ji Soo and Son Na Eun’s family drama wraps up on tender note

Name : Romance in the House (가족X멜로 in Korean)

: Romance in the House (가족X멜로 in Korean) Premiere date : August 10, 2024

: August 10, 2024 Cast : Ji Jin Hee, Kim Ji Soo, Son Na Eun, Choi Minho

: Ji Jin Hee, Kim Ji Soo, Son Na Eun, Choi Minho Director : Kim Da Ye

: Kim Da Ye Writer : Kim Young Yoon

: Kim Young Yoon Number of episodes : 12

: 12 Genre : Romance, comedy

: Romance, comedy Language : Korean

: Korean Where to watch: Netflix

Romance in the House Ep 11-12 Recap

The episode opens with Byeon Moo Jin and Geum Ae Yeon walking home hand-in-hand when their neighbor abruptly confronts them, demanding that Moo Jin explain how he became wealthy. Moo Jin shares his story, revealing that he had invested in a company, only to be scammed when the owner fled to Thailand. Determined to seek justice, Moo Jin followed the man and took on odd jobs to survive.

As he got closer to uncovering the truth, a mysterious woman, also seeking revenge on the same man who abandoned her daughter after marrying her, appeared. Together, they tracked down the scammer. Once caught, the woman gave Moo Jin a large sum of money, including the amount he had originally lost. After hearing his story, the neighbors are relieved and regain their trust in him.

Meanwhile, Byeon Mi Rae’s product is selected by the CEO due to her impressive sales performance, putting her in line for a promotion. However, jealousy stirs among her coworkers, and someone anonymously posts about her romantic relationship with Nam Tae Pyeong, the CEO’s son, insinuating that her product was chosen because of favoritism rather than merit. This creates tension between Nam Tae Pyeong and his father, the CEO. Mi Rae, however, stands up for herself, confronting her coworkers and restoring peace in the workplace.

At the same time, the youngest sibling, Byeon Hyeon Jae, leaves home after a disagreement with his father, who disapproves of his business venture. Despite the conflict, the family reconciles, and Hyeon Jae decides to pursue his path independently. In the final moments, the family is shown enjoying quality time together, happily reuniting as a family once again.

Romance in the House Ep 11-12 positives and negatives

The story finally unveils the truth behind Moo Jin’s unexpected rise from rags to riches and how he found stability in life. The writers did a commendable job tying up all the loose ends, leaving no questions unanswered. This added clarity is a positive aspect, along with the ample heartwarming interactions between the family members, delivering wholesome content that satisfies the audience’s craving for such moments.

However, the relationships between the characters develop too quickly, lacking sufficient context, which makes the story feel less cohesive. The plot also feels somewhat drawn out, and despite all the buildup, the final revelation falls short of expectations. Additionally, the predictability of the storyline reduces its overall intrigue.

Romance in the House: Acting Performance Overview

The chemistry between Ji Jin Hee and Kim Ji Soo is truly blossoming, with their interactions feeling so natural it’s as if they’ve been married for years. There's no hint of awkwardness, and their dynamic flows effortlessly. Meanwhile, Son Na Eun and Choi Minho successfully create an on-screen romance that has the audience rooting for their relationship. Lastly, ASTRO’s Sanha delivers a strong performance, showing impressive character growth and portraying a much more mature version of his character than how he initially appeared.

Romance in the House Ep 11-12 final verdict

The show is heartwarming and ends on a positive note, successfully maintaining the core storyline while focusing on the wholesome family dynamics. The journey from an estranged father rejoining the family to their eventual reconciliation is portrayed beautifully, bringing a satisfying sense of closure. Overall, it's an enjoyable watch, with the second half improving significantly and leaving viewers with a pleasant aftertaste.

Romance in the House plot

The plot of Romance in the House follows Byeon Moo Jin, who was married to Geum Ae Yeon and had a daughter named Byeon Mi Rae and a son named Byeon Hyun Jae. However, their relationship faced tremors as they suffered financially due to Byeon Moo Jin’s inability to venture into any business he put his hands on.

Eventually, his family got tired of the losses and cut him off. Moreover, he and Geum Ae Yeon also went through a divorce, with both children under her care.

Ae Yeon faced the challenges of raising two children alone. Now, her children, Mi Rae and Hyun Jae, are all grown up. Byeon Mi Rae is the pillar of support for her mother and also the breadwinner of the family, who works at a supermarket. On the other hand, Byeon Hyun Jae is a college student and is unaware of the past involving his father.

One day, Moo Jin reappears in their lives as the owner of the villa building where they live. His feelings for his ex-wife reignite, and he hopes to reunite with her again. However, Mi Rae is strongly opposed to her father's idea. Unlike his sister, Hyun Jae supports his dad's attempt at reconciliation.

