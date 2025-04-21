Kim Jong Min ties the knot with non-celebrity fiancée, confesses 'it feels strange' in pre-wedding press con: SEE PICS

In a heartwarming celebration of love, singer and entertainer Kim Jong Min officially married his longtime non-celebrity fiancée on April 20. The private wedding ceremony took place at the prestigious The Shilla Hotel in Seoul, drawing close friends, family, and familiar faces from the entertainment industry to witness the special occasion.

Advertisement

Understanding the public’s affection for him, yet wanting to respect his bride’s privacy, Kim Jong Min thoughtfully held a brief press conference before the ceremony. There, he greeted the media with his signature bright smile and candidly shared his emotions about stepping into married life. As quoted by Soompi, “I’m so excited and nervous - it feels strange. It feels like a new life will unfold. I’m looking forward to starting the second chapter of my life,” he confessed.

As someone who has spent much of his life in the public eye, Kim reflected humorously on the reactions from his friends and colleagues. “Those who are married were extremely happy for me,” he said with a laugh. “Those who are single also congratulated me, but I don’t think it was sincere.” In particular, he mentioned his longtime Koyote bandmates Shinji and Bbaek Ga, jokingly expressing hope that his marriage might inspire them to share similar good news soon.

Advertisement

To his bride, Kim Jong Min offered a touching promise: “Let’s overcome difficulties together. I may fall short in many ways, but I hope you still understand as we live together.” He also shared dreams of expanding their family, saying he wishes to have a son and a daughter. With a playful grin, he added, “I hope at their doljanchi (first birthday party), they grab a pencil,” referencing the traditional Korean ceremony where a baby's choice of an item can symbolize their future destiny; in this case, symbolizing a future of intelligence and learning.

Kim Jong Min’s journey to this milestone has been a long and celebrated one. He first rose to fame in 2000 as part of the beloved co-ed group Koyote, known for their energetic performances and catchy songs. Over the years, he expanded his career into television, becoming a beloved figure through variety shows, notably KBS2’s 2 Days & 1 Night Season 4, where earlier this January, he first publicly announced his plans to marry.

Advertisement

The wedding ceremony itself was a star-studded yet intimate affair. Nation’s MC Yoo Jae Suk, a close friend of Kim’s, graciously took on the role of officiating the first part of the event, lending both humor and warmth to the proceedings. Following the ceremony, popular comedians Moon Se Yoon and Cho Sae Ho hosted the reception, bringing laughter and light-hearted moments to the newlyweds and their guests. Adding an extra layer of emotion to the day, singers Lee Juk and Lyn performed touching congratulatory songs.

ALSO READ: Kim Jong Min and his non-celebrity fiancée’s wedding invitation revealed; TV star says 'If I ever learned what love is...'