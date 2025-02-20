Kim Sae Ron death: Why did Lee Jong Hyuk’s mourning post spark controversy? DUI connection revealed

The passing of actress Kim Sae Ron has left the entertainment industry in mourning, with colleagues and acquaintances paying their respects in various ways. However, actor Lee Jong Hyuk's recent condolence message has ignited a debate online, as his choice of words did not sit well with many netizens.

On February 18, Lee Jong Hyuk took to social media to share a heartfelt tribute to Kim Sae Ron, reminiscing about their connection. He wrote, “Sae Ron… my little neighbor, who shared the same birthday as me. Rest in peace. I didn’t even get the chance to buy you a glass of soju… I hope you can smile there”, as quoted by Kbizoom. While his words appeared sincere, one particular line: his mention of soju, quickly became a point of contention.

Kim Sae Ron had previously been embroiled in a major controversy after being caught drunk-driving in May 2022. Her DUI incident, which resulted in property damage and a public apology, had majorly impacted her career and public image. Given this history, many netizens criticized Lee’s reference to alcohol, calling it inappropriate and insensitive. Some argued that while his message was likely well-intended, it failed to acknowledge the gravity of her struggles with alcohol-related issues.

Lee Jong Hyuk is not the first celebrity to face backlash over a condolence message. In recent years, public mourning by celebrities has become a highly scrutinized matter, with netizens analyzing every word and gesture for appropriateness. In December 2023, actor Shin Hyun Joon found himself at the center of a similar controversy following the death of actor Lee Sun Kyun. Shin had shared a photo of himself at the location where Lee had passed away, bringing alcohol and food as a tribute. While some saw it as a cultural gesture of respect, others criticized it as being in poor taste. The backlash was swift, prompting Shin to delete the post.

Advertisement

Singer Harim also faced heavy criticism for his tribute to Lee Sun Kyun. In his post, he expressed his belief that the actor had made his tragic decision due to the pressures of public scrutiny. However, the illustration of The Muse’s Revenge he used, was deemed inappropriate by many, as it symbolized resistance against the male-dominated art industry. The backlash forced Harim to remove the post entirely.

Similarly, songwriter Kim Eana and actor Lee Ji Hoon faced harsh responses to their tributes, with some netizens accusing them of being self-righteous in their messages rather than genuinely mourning. This growing trend of backlash highlights how the public holds celebrities to an increasingly high standard when it comes to expressing grief.

The controversy surrounding Lee Jong Hyuk’s post is a reflection of the broader debate over how public figures should express their condolences. While some argue that public figures should be more mindful of their words, others believe that grief is a deeply personal experience that should not be policed.