Kim Sae Ron death: Wreaths from Cha Eun Woo, Won Bin, Ma Dong Seok, IU and others arrive at funeral hall

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of an individual's death.

On February 17, 2025, several tributes from celebrities and industry colleagues poured in at the mortuary of the late Kim Sae Ron, whose sudden passing on February 16 shocked the nation. The actress, who was 24 years old, was remembered with wreaths and heartfelt condolences at the Asan Medical Center in Songpa-gu, Seoul.

Fellow actors, including Won Bin and his wife, actress Lee Na Young, expressed their condolences by sending a wreath to honor her memory. Won Bin had starred alongside Kim Sae Ron in the 2010 film The Man from Nowhere, where the young actress played the role of a little girl, Jung So Mi.

In addition, K-pop idol Cha Eunwoo, a fellow member of the entertainment industry, also sent a wreath to mourn the loss. Other prominent figures who honored the actress included Ma Dong Seok, Gong Myung, IU, Seo Ye Ji, Eden Nine and the band FT Island, all of whom shared their respect for Kim Sae Ron, with many offering public statements of grief and remembrance. Executives from Fantagio, the agency where Kim Sae Ron had been a part of for seven years, also paid their respects, highlighting the deep impact she had within the agency and the industry.

Furthermore, the funeral for Kim Sae Ron is scheduled to take place on February 19, 2025, at 6:20 a.m. The ceremony will be a private event, as per the wishes of the actress's family during this difficult time.

On February 16, The Korea Herald reported that police had confirmed Kim Sae Ron’s death after she was found in her apartment by a friend. The friend had called authorities around 4:50 p.m. KST (1:20 p.m. IST). The police briefing revealed no signs of a forced break-in at the residence, but investigations into the cause of her untimely passing are still ongoing. At this point, no further details regarding the circumstances of her death have been disclosed.