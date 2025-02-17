Kim Sae Ron death: Seo Ye Ji, Kim Ok Bin, Kim Soo Kyum, and others pay tribute after tragic passing

Trigger Warning: Mention of death

The entertainment world was left in shock and mourning following the sudden death of actress Kim Sae Ron on February 16, 2025, at the young age of 24. In the wake of this heartbreaking loss, many of Kim Sae Ron's colleagues and fellow celebrities have taken to social media to honor her memory and express their condolences.

On February 17, actress Kim Ok Bin shared an image of chrysanthemums on her social media, along with a simple yet heartfelt message expressing her wish for the soul to rest in peace. Though she did not mention the late actress by name, the post came shortly after the tragic news was made public, leading many to interpret it as a tribute to Kim Sae Ron.

Kim Min Che, who starred alongside Kim Sae Ron in the 2012 film The Neighbors, also paid her respects. On her social media, she posted a scene from the film, accompanied by a message reflecting on their time together. She shared her appreciation for working with her, describing their collaboration as a joy and expressing her hope that she would find peace.

Former Fiestar member Yel shared a heartfelt tribute in the form of an image of dandelion seeds. In her post, she expressed profound sadness, recalling the few times she had met Kim Sae Ron and describing her as a kind and loyal friend. Yel spoke about the weight of the loss, sharing that she felt the night would be difficult to get through. Actor Kim Soo Kyum also expressed his grief over Kim Sae Ron's passing. On his Instagram Story, he shared a heartfelt message wishing her happiness wherever she may be, accompanied by a photo of Kim Sae Ron smiling.

Yoo Ara, a former member of the girl group Hello Venus, also expressed deep regret and sorrow following Kim Sae Ron's passing. She posted a photo of the actress, along with an emotional message. Reflecting on their relationship, Yoo Ara shared her remorse at not having expressed warmer words to Kim Sae Ron during their interactions and instead focusing on offering her advice. Yoo Ara emphasized her gratitude for the late actress' presence in her life and vowed to remember her fondly, praying for her soul to rest in peace.

Moreover, actors Seo Ye Ji and Seo Ha Jun also expressed their condolences, both posting images of chrysanthemums on social media as a symbol of respect and sorrow. Their posts mirrored the grief and shock many felt in response to the tragic news. Kim Sae Ron’s former agency, Gold Medalist, released a brief statement of mourning, expressing their sadness over the actress’s untimely passing. They sent their deepest condolences, praying for her soul’s peaceful rest.

Meanwhile, singer Migyo used her platform to voice frustration over the malicious comments that often arise in the wake of a celebrity’s death. She lamented that online trolls, who had contributed to the actress's struggles, would likely cease their hurtful remarks only after her passing. Migyo pointed out that many of these individuals did not realize the real-world harm their words could cause, highlighting the cruel nature of online harassment.

As tributes continue to pour in from across the entertainment industry, it is clear that Kim Sae Ron’s untimely death has left a lasting impact on those who knew and worked with her. Fans and celebrities alike are left to reflect on her legacy, which, despite the difficulties she faced, will be remembered for her undeniable talent and her ability to touch the hearts of many.