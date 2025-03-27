Was Kim Soo Hyun the 'first man' Kim Sae Ron dated in middle school? Garosero reveals content of alleged letter
Kim Sae Ron sent a letter calling ex Kim Soo Hyun 'the first man she ever dated' in middle school, according to Garosero, who claims the late actress described her past relationship with the actor.
Following new revelations, Kim Soo Hyun's relationship with the late Kim Sae Ron has come under intense public scrutiny. On March 25, 2025, the Garosero Research Institute disclosed new information about a letter written by Kim Sae Ron to Kim Soo Hyun. According to Garosero, the letter described Kim Soo Hyun as "the first man I dated."
During a broadcast, Garosero shared a conversation with Mr. A, a close friend of the late Kim Sae Ron. Mr. A refuted recent claims made by Mr. K, who alleged to be Kim Sae Ron's ex-boyfriend. According to Mr. A, the deceased's family is deeply distressed by these interviews and the public scrutiny surrounding them.
Regarding the letter, Mr. A confirmed that Kim Sae Ron had intended to send a message to Kim Soo Hyun but never had the opportunity to deliver it. Garosero asserted that the letter has not been publicly released but confirmed its contents. "The letter clearly refers to Kim Soo-hyun as 'the first man I dated,'" she stated. "My close acquaintance, Mr. A, is also aware of this."
Garosero further claimed to possess substantial evidence indicating that Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron had a romantic relationship lasting six years, beginning when she was in her second year of middle school. "Please wait a little longer," she warned, hinting at the release of additional proof.
Adding to the controversy, commentator Kim Se Ui drew a provocative comparison between Kim Soo Hyun and former Seoul Mayor Park Won Soon, suggesting serious misconduct. "Just wait and see what he did to a middle school student," he said, promising further revelations.
Previously, Garosero mentioned the second letter written by Kim Sae Ron, in which she urged her ex-boyfriend Kim Soo Hyun to help her after the second debt letter from GOLDMEDALIST was shared. Kim Sae Ron wrote, 'Oppa, please help me,' but she never received a reply from Kim Soo Hyun.
