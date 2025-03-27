'Concubines': Kim Soo Hyun accused of cheating on minor Kim Sae Ron with two 2nd gen K-pop idols; Report

A close friend of Kim Sae Ron, referred to as A, made explosive remarks about Kim Soo Hyun being romantically involved with numerous women while dating Kim Sae Ron during her minor days. Her statement was released by Kim Se Eui, operator of Garosero Research Institute, on March 26. Following that, the internet was abuzz with speculations regarding the possible identity of the woman. A forensic expert, referred to as C, mentioned knowing about two of the women, as reported by K-media Instiz on March 26.

Friend A of Kim Sae Ron revealed that it was indeed true that Kim Soo Hyun dated her for six years, since the late actress was a minor of 15. They also claimed that Kim Sae Ron had great resentment towards Kim Soo Hyun because he had several "concubines" during his relationship period with her. As per A, Kim Sae Ron went through great mental stress while trying to "maintain the position of queen" among the other love interests of the actor. Forensic expert C reportedly revealed two of the "concubines" to be popular K-pop idols.

He alleged them to be 2nd-gen girl group members and also revealed their names. As per his provided information to K-media, they are currently active as members of top groups. The reports did not reveal the names of the individuals, probably to protect their privacy and prevent them from facing intense online scrutiny. However, they dropped certain hints of their identities, mentioning that one of them had been linked up with Kim Soo Hyun on multiple occasions. They further revealed that two K-pop artists belonged to different groups.

Regarding the two individuals' relationship with each other, C stated there was intense rivalry between their respective groups during the time when they were allegedly in love with Kim Soo Hyun. The rivalry also allegedly sparked great public interest. More information regarding the issue might be available once Kim Sae Ron's side attends the press conference today, on March 27.