Kim Soo Hyun’s Knock Off notifies cast of indefinite filming postponement amid Kim Sae Ron dating controversy: Report

Actor Kim Soo Hyun has been facing serious trouble in his career due to controversial details of his personal life being revealed for quite some time now. It all started with him facing accusations of dating a minor, Kim Sae Ron. As the situation escalated, his upcoming projects had to be either postponed or cancelled, including the indefinite halting of K-drama Knock Off, as reported by K-media outlet OSEN on April 23.

The production of Kim Soo Hyun and Jo Bo Ah's Knock Off was previously reported to be halted for an indefinite period of time due to the former's dating scandal with Kim Sae Ron. In recent updates, it was known that the cast members were informed of the postponement, as reportedly claimed by industry insiders. If the news gets proven to be true, it will indicate the drama's suspension being scheduled for an indefinite period of time.

A Disney+ representative was approached by media regarding the shoot-halting queries and they maintained the position of "holding off on the release." They also told OSEN, "Nothing has changed besides the existing official position." It indicates to them sticking with their previous declaration of the reason for the postponement being the need for “careful deliberation" regarding what shall be the drama's future. No additional comments were provided regarding the filming suspension.

The production team also mentioned on earlier occasions that the release date of the upcoming drama was not finalized, adding to the possibility of the drama's filming being pushed back and even creating rumors of it being shelved for good. If the series gets cancelled, it will be a huge financial loss for both the production team and Kim Soo Hyun, as Knock Off was reportedly a high-budget project, involving the spending of millions of KRW. Previously slated to be released in April 2025, the drama generated subsequent buzz.

The story revolves around Kim Sung Joon (Kim Soo Hyun), who faces job loss due to the 1997 Asian financial crisis and enters the counterfeit business to earn money. Jo Bo Ah plays Song Hye Jung, a special judicial police officer who is also Kim Sung Joon's ex-girlfriend and is tasked with investigating counterfeit goods, creating a complex dynamic between them.

