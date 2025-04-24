Kim Soo Hyun’s fans face backlash over disrespectful remarks about Kim Sae Ron and family 'trying to profit off dead daughter’

As actor Kim Soo Hyun continues to face public scrutiny and legal disputes tied to claims of an underage relationship with Kim Sae Ron, a new controversy has erupted; this time, not directly involving the star himself, but some of his most vocal supporters. The actor’s fan union, which recently made headlines for announcing legal action against defamatory comments directed at Kim, is now under fire for its own alleged role in spreading hate, aimed at none other than the late actress Kim Sae Ron.

Just days after Kim Soo Hyun’s legal team vowed to crack down on online harassment and character attacks targeting the actor, posts surfaced within online fan communities that painted a stark contrast to the union’s stated mission. Screenshots from the actor’s fan gallery revealed a series of disturbing and insensitive comments directed at Kim Sae Ron, who tragically passed away earlier this year.

Some posts mocked the cost of her funeral urn, with one user writing, “She couldn’t even afford to pay her debts, but went for something expensive.” Another added, “She should’ve paid her debts first.” These remarks, viewed by many as deeply disrespectful and cruel, triggered a wave of public outrage. What started as a tribute space for Kim Soo Hyun has quickly morphed into a forum for hateful and speculative discourse, much of it targeting someone no longer able to speak in her own defense.

Other messages went even further, reviving old, unverified rumors about Kim Sae Ron’s personal life, including baseless claims that she used drugs, frequented clubs while underage, and caused a car accident while intoxicated; accusations that were never substantiated in court. Still, they were treated as fact by some users, who pushed narratives that painted the late actress in a scandalous light. Even her grieving family wasn’t spared, with speculative posts accusing them of “profiting off their dead daughter.”

These remarks didn’t go unnoticed. Many netizens were quick to condemn the hypocrisy, highlighting the stark contradiction between the fan union’s public calls for accountability and the private actions of some of its own members. A user questioned the double standards, pointing out how Kim Soo Hyun's fans are quick to pursue legal action over negative remarks about the actor, yet show no hesitation in disrespecting a late actress without any sign of regret.

The timing of this backlash couldn’t be more critical. On April 22, Kim Soo Hyun’s fan union officially announced their intention to pursue aggressive legal measures against individuals and media outlets spreading false or harmful claims about the actor. Led by attorney Yang Tae Young of Siwoo Law Firm, the statement emphasized zero tolerance for malicious behavior and even promised to file third-party complaints on behalf of fans, citing emotional distress and reputational damage.

However, critics are now asking: does that commitment to justice apply only to their star, or should it extend to all individuals, living or deceased? South Korean law prohibits defamation of the deceased, recognizing that even in death, people deserve dignity and respect. Legal experts have pointed out that those found guilty of such offenses can face up to two years in prison or a fine of 5 million KRW. While it's unclear whether any legal action will be taken in this case, public sentiment is demanding accountability.

