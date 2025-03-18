Kim Sae Ron’s family accuses Kim Soo Hyun’s managers of leaking information to YouTuber Lee Jin Ho

The family of the late actress Kim Sae Ron has taken legal action against YouTuber Lee Jin Ho, filing a criminal complaint at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Department on March 17. To further clarify their stance and address the growing public speculation, the family, along with their legal representatives, held a press conference on the same day.

The event shed light on new allegations involving actor Kim Soo Hyun and his agency, GOLDMEDALIST, raising concerns about their alleged role in Kim Sae Ron’s financial struggles and emotional distress.

During the press conference, attorney Bu Ji Seok, who represents Kim Sae Ron’s family, explained the rationale behind filing charges against Lee Jin Ho. He emphasized that the YouTuber’s repeated attacks on the late actress had caused immense harm to her reputation and mental well-being. The attorney also hinted at the possibility that Lee Jin Ho was not acting alone but was being backed by powerful figures within the entertainment industry.

Bu Ji Seok suggested that Lee Jin Ho’s persistent reporting on Kim Sae Ron could be linked to external influences. He raised concerns that the YouTuber’s information sources were highly suspicious, questioning how he was able to obtain details that should have remained private.

Kim Se Ui, the head of Garosero Research Institute, reinforced these claims by revealing that GOLDMEDALIST’s managers were frequently in contact with Lee Jin Ho. He pointed out that the YouTuber had somehow acquired specific details about Kim Sae Ron’s life, including the part-time jobs she took during her career hiatus. Kim Se Ui questioned whether someone within the agency had deliberately provided this information to fuel negative media coverage against her.

In response to previous statements issued by Kim Soo Hyun’s agency, GOLDMEDALIST, which claimed they had financially assisted Kim Sae Ron by paying off her 700 million KRW debt and helping her return to acting, Bu Ji Seok firmly denied these allegations. He stated that the agency’s claims were completely false and that Kim Sae Ron had not received any financial relief from them.

The legal team asserted that Kim Sae Ron’s financial struggles stemmed from factors unrelated to her DUI case in 2022. Instead, they suggested that her debt was tied to contractual obligations with Netflix’s Bloodhounds 2.

During the conference, Kim Se Ui also addressed the nature of Kim Sae Ron’s relationship with Kim Soo Hyun, revealing details that had not been previously discussed. He stated that Kim Sae Ron had kept a personal record documenting the exact start and end dates of their relationship, which, according to him, indicated the emotional weight she carried regarding their time together. He asked, “If she wasn’t deeply frustrated, why would she record the exact start and end dates of her relationship in her diary?”

Attorney Bu Ji Seok further alleged that Kim Soo Hyun had chosen to communicate with Kim Sae Ron through Telegram instead of the commonly used messaging app KakaoTalk. This, he argued, could have been an intentional effort to avoid leaving digital evidence of their conversations. The lawyer also disclosed that some of Kim Sae Ron’s final messages contained desperate pleas for help, suggesting that she had sought support but had been ignored.

Moreover, according to Bu Ji Seok, the actress had once shared a photo with Kim Soo Hyun on social media, but soon after, she was pressured by the agency to take it down. The following day, she received a debt collection notice, and soon after, Lee Jin Ho began releasing a series of YouTube videos criticizing her. The legal team argued that this sequence of events was not coincidental and that there may have been a coordinated effort to discredit her.

Kim Se Ui further presented a legal document from Kim Soo Hyun, which demanded repayment of the 700 million KRW debt by December 31, 2023. The notice reportedly included a warning that legal action would be taken if the debt was not repaid in full. He accused the actor of financially pressuring Kim Sae Ron, ignoring her repeated requests for assistance, and failing to support her during a difficult time.

Additionally, Kim Se Ui disclosed a written agreement that showed Kim Sae Ron’s car had been seized as a form of repayment for part of the outstanding debt. He condemned Kim Soo Hyun’s actions, describing them as unfair and exploitative given their past romantic relationship. He argued that despite once being close, Kim Soo Hyun had ultimately abandoned Kim Sae Ron when she needed help the most.

