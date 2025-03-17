Tang Wei dragged in Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron's dating scandal; find out WHY

After Kim Sae Ron's aunt accused actor Kim Soo Hyun of dating the late actress when she was a minor, the actor has recently found himself at the center of controversy.

Fans are now closely examining the actor's role in the situation. Now, actress Tang Wei has unintentionally become involved in the ongoing Kim Soo Hyun-Kim Sae Ron controversy after being spotted going to events with Kim Soo Hyun and exchanging a few pictures with him.

On March 16, 2025, Tang Wei attended the 18th Asian Film Awards, where a reporter, seemingly eager to get her opinion, asked about the controversy surrounding Kim Soo Hyun.

The actress appeared taken aback by the question and clarified that while she had seen Kim Soo Hyun at a premiere, she had no close relationship with him.

When pressed further about whether she had kept in touch with the actor, Tang Wei responded calmly, stating that she did not know him well and had not maintained contact with him.

The exchange continued as the reporter inquired if she would consider reaching out to him, to which Tang Wei replied, “Actually, I don’t know him. Sorry.”

Her responses were polite yet firm. Despite her clear indication that she had no involvement in the controversy, the interview quickly gained traction online, particularly on Weibo, where netizens debated whether it was fair to bring Tang Wei into the discussion at all.

Advertisement

The backlash on social media was swift, as fans felt that the actress had been unfairly dragged into the controversy. Netizens criticized the media for trying to link her to a situation she had no part in.

Tang Wei's calm and respectful responses were appreciated by many, but it also shed light on the challenges celebrities face when they are unintentionally caught up in public controversies.

Despite her distance from the matter, the incident remains a talking point in the ongoing media frenzy.

In the past, other celebrities, including BTS and actress Jun Ji Hyun, have also been linked to Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron's dating rumors, further intensifying the public's focus on their personal lives.