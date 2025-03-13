Kim Sae Ron’s mother speaks out on family’s motive to seek justice for late daughter against Kim Soo Hyun

In light of the recent issue surrounding actress Kim Soo Hyun and actor Kim Sae Ron's alledgely relationship, Kim Sae Ron's mother finally spoke regarding the reasons for her family's actions. She made it clear in an interview with the Garo Sero Institute that her sole objective is to restore her late daughter's honor.

She conveyed her sadness while clarifying that she wasn't trying to further her interests or start a fight. Rather, she sought to shut down myths that had damaged Kim Sae Ron's standing. She claimed that untrue publications had instantly tarnished her daughter's reputation and wished that people would remember her as a reputable actress rather than a gossip.

Speaking with the Garo Sero Institute, Kim Sae Ron's mother said, "The reason I am speaking about a child who has already left me is because I want to restore her honor, which was destroyed in a split second by articles full of lies."

"I am not trying to gain something or to sow discord. I only hope that her life will be remembered and treasured posthumously as an acknowledged actress. I don’t want her to become someone’s gossip, so please help me restore her name posthumously," she added.

Kim Sae Ron’s alleged aunt revealed to Garo Sero Institute that her parents possess around 200 photos of Kim Sae Ron and Kim Soo Hyun from their dating period in 2015. She claimed that the family is currently considering making these images public.

Rumors about Kim Sae Ron and Kim Soo Hyun’s alleged relationship have resurfaced, drawing public attention due to their 13-year age gap. Reports claim their relationship began when Kim Sae Ron was just 15, while Kim Soo Hyun was 27, and they allegedly kept their romance hidden for years, avoiding public scrutiny.

However, the situation took a turn after Kim Sae Ron’s DUI case in 2022, which affected her contract with GOLDMEDALIST. She was liable to pay 700 million KRW to her former agency, which was created by Kim Soo Hyun and his cousin.

Following this, leaked images of the two actors and an old letter from Kim Soo Hyun’s military service days surfaced on The Qoo, sparking outrage among netizens.

The controversy deepened when Kim Sae Ron tragically passed away on February 16, 2025—the same day as Kim Soo Hyun’s birthday.

On that day, the actor shared posts about gifts he received from fans, further fueling public speculation and criticism surrounding their past relationship.