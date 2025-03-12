Kim Sae Ron’s aunt claims Kim Soo Hyun's side asked for 20 billion KRW initially, pressured friends to cut ties
Kim Sae Ron was allegedly demanded to pay 20 billion KRW for her DUI penalty, claims her late aunt. Kim Soo Hyun’s agency gave her no time to settle and pressured her friends and colleagues to cut ties.
Actor Kim Sae Ron's ongoing debt payment saga has taken a disturbing turn, with new allegations emerging daily. On March 11, 2025, according to Qoo, Kim Sae Ron’s aunt made serious accusations against Kim Soo Hyun’s agency, GOLDMEDALIST.
She claims that the agency demanded 20 billion KRW (approximately USD 13.7 million) in penalty fees following Kim Sae Ron’s 2022 DUI incident.
Kim Sae Ron’s aunt explained that the actress’s parents initially trusted the agency, believing it would actively support their daughter. However, the agency insisted that Kim Sae Ron pay the full 700 million KRW owed as quickly as possible.
The aunt alleges that GOLDMEDALIST hired three lawyers to pursue this payment, which led to Kim Sae Ron breaking down upon receiving the legal notice. Desperate, she tried to contact Kim Soo Hyun but found him unreachable.
The actress’s friends in the industry were allegedly instructed not to communicate with her, effectively cutting off any means of support. “The actors in the agency and Kim Sae Ron’s celebrity friends were told to cut ties with her. That’s why, when there was no way to reach out, she resorted to posting that photo as a last resort,” Kim Sae Ron’s aunt stated.
In 2022, Kim Sae Ron was involved in a DUI incident, crashing into an electricity transformer and causing widespread power outages, which impacted several businesses.
Rather than allowing the matter to be handled through an investigation, GOLDMEDALIST insisted that the actress settle the situation by paying the agency directly.
Kim Sae Ron’s contract with GOLDMEDALIST ended in 2024.
According to Naver, the actress attempted to reach out to Kim Soo Hyun, sending a heartfelt message pleading for more time to repay the debt. Despite her efforts, she found herself alone, with no one willing to intervene on her behalf.
Kim Sae Ron's neighbor recalls actress living a 'difficult life' and 'crying on stairs' amid Kim Soo Hyun dating scandal