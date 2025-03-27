‘Monster’: Kim Soo Hyun faces backlash as fans demand retirement over alleged dirty texts to underage Kim Sae Ron, report

Kim Soo-hyun's career is engulfed in controversy as private messages suggest an intimate relationship with minor Kim Sae Ron. On March 27, 2025, Kim Sae Ron's family held a press conference in Seocho-gu, Seoul, unveiling shocking new evidence. The family released KakaoTalk chat logs confirming the actor’s romantic relationship with Kim Sae Ron in 2016 when she was only 16 years old.

The recently leaked messages, which were timestamped between June 24 and June 26, 2016, contain statements allegedly from Kim Soo Hyun, including "When can I fall asleep in your arms?" and "You could kiss me and I wouldn’t even notice." The text messages also include conversations expressing a desire to engage in physical intimacy with Kim Sae Ron. Netizens are fuming over the recently surfaced text messages and calling out Kim Soo Hyun to provide a proper explanation. Due to Kim Sae Ron's young age, many have criticized the conversations as considered inappropriate and out of range, as per Daum.

Furious netizens have called for Kim Soo Hyun to step away from the spotlight, posting comments such as: 'This is beyond shocking,' 'His career is over,' and 'Retire immediately.' Another called the private conversation between Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron 'dirty'; another felt sorry for Kim Sae Ron and called Kim Soo Hyun a 'Monster', as per Daum. Some, on the other hand, share that these messages are edited and one should not hold any faith in them. But most of the fans are against the Queen of Tears actor Kim Soo Hyun

As speculation grows about whether this controversy will mark the end of Kim Soo Hyun’s career or if a path to redemption remains, all eyes are on him and his agency, GOLDMEDALIST, as they navigate the mounting backlash. GOLDMEDALIST has not shared any legal statement to defend their side.