Why were Kim Soo Hyun's texts to Kim Sae Ron 'reconstructed' and NOT original? Fans say 'only fools will believe' the reason

The family of the late actress Kim Sae Ron held a press conference in Seoul, on March 27, 2025, where they made explosive claims about her relationship with actor Kim Soo Hyun. Represented by attorney Bu Ji Seok, the family provided what they called critical evidence to substantiate their allegations that Kim Sae Ron was involved in a romantic relationship with Kim Soo Hyun when she was still a minor. The primary goal of the press conference, according to the family, was to end the ongoing public speculation surrounding Kim Sae Ron’s personal life and to defend her dignity, which they believed had been unfairly tarnished.

The most-talked revelation of the press conference were reconstructed KakaoTalk message logs, which allegedly date back to June 24–26, 2016. During this period, Kim Sae Ron was just 15 years old. The reconstructed messages, which the family claims were between Kim Sae Ron and Kim Soo Hyun, reportedly include a variety of intimate exchanges.

One such message purportedly features Kim Soo Hyun commenting on a photo of Kim Sae Ron by saying, “Isn’t this just too cute?” and responding to a heart emoji sent by her with, “Do it for real next time.” Additionally, there were messages that allegedly contain more personal remarks such as, “When can I fall asleep holding you?” and “That would be the best sleep ever.”

Attorney Bu Ji Seok emphasized that the "reconstructed messages" were created for privacy reasons and to protect personal details. He made it clear that the original data exists and could be verified, stressing that the presented logs were not "fabricated or stitched" in any significant way. He asserted that only private details were redacted in order to preserve privacy and confidentiality.

However, despite the serious nature of the claims made, the authenticity and legal validity of the evidence presented have been called into question. The fact that the messages shown were reconstructed, rather than being the original screenshots, makes it difficult to independently verify the contents. This raises significant concerns about the credibility of the materials presented.

Therefore, many critics have expressed skepticism regarding the effectiveness of the materials in proving that Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron were involved in a romantic relationship during a time when she was underage. The press conference and the release of these messages have intensified the ongoing controversy, fueling debates over the legality and ethicality of the claims. With the authenticity of the evidence still unclear, the public remains divided over whether these materials can conclusively prove the allegations or if they are merely part of a larger, more complex narrative surrounding the life of the late actress.