Kim Soo Hyun-Kim Sae Ron dating controversy: Garosero demands actor to apologize, says 2 new photos would risk US entry

Actor Kim Soo Hyun is embroiled in a dating scandal involving the late actress Kim Sae Ron. On March 10, the YouTube channel Garosero Research Institute alleged that the two had been dating since she was a minor. They demanded an apology from Kim Soo Hyun's side. However, on March 11, his agency, GOLDMEDALIST, denied the claims and announced plans to take legal action. In response, on the same day, the channel released private content involving the two actors in an attempt to hinder Kim Soo Hyun 's entry into the U.S.

Garosero Research Institute stated that they would have stopped after their March 10 broadcast, but they were enraged by GOLDMEDALLIST 's attempt to dismiss the entire incident by calling it "false." The agency's further announcement of legal action against them prompted the channel to release a counterstatement, threatening to "expose" two photos that could potentially jeopardize Kim Soo Hyun's upcoming plans to enter the U.S. One of the photos allegedly showed the actor planting a kiss on Kim Sae Ron's cheek.

Advertisement

Another piece of evidence included a text message sent by the late actress to her alleged ex-boyfriend, Kim Soo Hyun, in which she was seen desperately asking for help after receiving a legal notice from her former agency, GOLDMEDALIST.

The notice demanded that she repay the ransom the agency had spent to clear her debt from her 2022 DUI case. According to the actress' aunt, she was initially not required to pay back the amount and had been preparing for her comeback this year. However, during that time, she suddenly received a notice instructing her to repay the entire amount or face legal consequences.

Advertisement

The release of the photos worsened the situation for the actor. Before making them public, they issued a statement, saying, "I hope Kim Soo Hyun will publicly apologize to Kim Sae Ron’s bereaved family and shut up before Garosero comes back with something even stronger."

However, with the situation escalating, Garosero stated that the "shameless" Kim Soo Hyun "will likely never be able to enter the United States again."