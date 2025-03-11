Will Kim Soo Hyun and Jo Bo Ah's Knock Off get canceled amid Kim Sae Ron's dating controversy? All we know so far

Kim Soo Hyun is under fire for his alleged controversial activities. He was accused of dating the late Kim Sae Ron since she was a 15-year-old minor in 2015. Following that, his previous mention of wanting to marry someone almost two decades younger in his 40s surfaced and stir a bigger and more bitter fan backlash. Amidst all these, negative reactions surrounding his upcoming Disney+ release is also under the threat of getting cancelled by fans.

Kim Soo Hyun's upcoming thriller drama, Knock Off, also starring Jo Bo Ah, was one of the most anticipated ones. Numerous fans took to social media to share its first looks and express their excitement for the pairing of the talented actors. However, after the debatable details about his past surfaced, many fans expressed their decision of not watching the drama, to honour the deceased Kim Sae Ron and showcase their defiance to his alleged wrongdoing.

Advertisement

If the film ultimately gets cancelled, it will be a huge financial loss for the production company. As per Kim Soo Hyun's interview with Italian fashion magazine Esquire in January, Knock Off was halfway through filming. As of March, filming is believed to have neared its completion. Jo Bo Ah and Kim Soo Hyun have already begun promotions for the drama. But fans' took to X (formerly Twitter) to write things like "Sorry BoAh can't bring myself to watch it" and "gonna boycott".

K-netizens also took to the online discussion portal the qoo, to either pay fines for the loss the drama makers will incur or withdraw from the project, else they want him to prove his innocence. One fan wrote, "He said he would deal with it strongly. Let’s just see how they do that." Another commented, "Hope he pays the fines to the production staff. He’s rich anyway from all those appearance fees."