Kim Soo Hyun-Kim Sae Ron dating controversy: Garosero Research Institute asks the actor WHY he didn't attend late actress' funeral

Trigger Warning: Mention of death

The controversy surrounding actor Kim Soo Hyun and the late actress Kim Sae Ron has intensified after his agency, Gold Medalist, announced its decision to pursue legal action against the controversial YouTube channel Garosero Research Institute.

The agency issued an official statement on March 10, categorically denying all allegations made against the actor and condemning the spread of false information. This move follows the earlier claims made by Garosero Research Institute during a live broadcast, in which the channel alleged that Kim Soo Hyun had been in a long-term romantic relationship with Kim Sae Ron, when she was a minor, and had mistreated her before her untimely passing.

In response to the claims made by Garosero Research Institute, Gold Medalist took a firm stance, rejecting the accusations as completely unfounded and defamatory. The agency expressed its intent to take legal measures against the spread of misinformation, emphasizing that it would not tolerate the defamation of Kim Soo Hyun’s character.

Shortly after Gold Medalist issued its statement, Garosero Research Institute retaliated with a post on its YouTube community page. The YouTube channel dismissed the lawsuit threats, mocking Kim Soo Hyun and his agency while reiterating their claims. As quoted by AllKpop, “It seems Kim Soo Hyun doesn’t know who Kim Se Yi from the Garosero Research Institute is, haha. Legal action? Even the so-called world star BTS once said they would take 'legal action' against Garosero~ How did that turn out? Everyone enlisted in the army,” the statement read.

The YouTube channel further claimed that its information had been obtained directly from Kim Sae Ron’s family, challenging Kim Soo Hyun to take legal action against them as well. “But now, Kim Soo Hyun, who’s only popular in China, is taking legal action? Our Garosero didn’t broadcast from just anywhere... We got materials and interviews directly from Kim Sae Ron’s family! Why not try the 'legal action' stunt on the family too? Haha”

Additionally, the YouTube channel made further insinuations about Kim Soo Hyun’s alleged past relationship with Kim Sae Ron, hinting at serious accusations regarding their time together. “Anyway, article comments are the public opinion, Soo Hyun~ I think someone will file a complaint tomorrow regarding a minor’s sexual issue~ Did he have a romantic relationship with a middle school 2nd-year girl? I hope he didn’t have sexual relations with a minor. Well, from what I heard... it seems like someone is going to report it tomorrow~ If the family is secretly being coerced or threatened, you know? Won’t a scary ‘uncle’ rip him apart without his gold teeth?”

Furthermore, the channel questioned why Kim Soo Hyun did not attend Kim Sae Ron’s funeral, contrasting his actions with those of veteran actor Won Bin, who was reportedly present to pay his respects. “By the way, why didn’t you go to Kim Sae Ron’s funeral where Won Bin went? Shouldn’t a human being show some basic decency?”

Amid the growing controversy, Garosero Research Institute has been actively rallying public support for legal action against YouTuber Lee Jin Ho, whom they accuse of relentlessly harassing Kim Sae Ron before her passing. The channel announced that a petition demanding Lee Jin Ho’s punishment had been submitted to the National Assembly, calling for his YouTube channel to be shut down permanently. Garosero Research Institute also accused Lee Jin Ho of profiting from sensationalized content, arguing that his actions contributed to Kim Sae Ron’s distress and ultimately played a role in her tragic passing.

As the controversy continues to unfold, Kim Sae Ron’s family has spoken out about the immense suffering they endured due to relentless media scrutiny and online harassment. They have pointed fingers at both YouTuber Lee Jin Ho and the spread of false narratives that plagued the late actress in her final days. Kim Sae Ron’s father has now taken a stand, declaring his intention to pursue legal action against those responsible for spreading falsehoods about his daughter.

With legal battles looming on multiple fronts, the controversy surrounding Kim Soo Hyun and the late Kim Sae Ron shows no signs of slowing down. Gold Medalist has made it clear that it will take firm action against Garosero Research Institute, while the YouTube channel remains defiant in its stance, claiming to have solid evidence backing its allegations.