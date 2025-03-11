Kim Soo Hyun-Kim Sae Ron dating controversy: K-netizens call former's alleged dating of 15 year old minor "horrifying"

YouTube channel Garosero Research Institute, founded by former MBC reporter Kim Se Yi, claimed on Monday (March 10) that Kim Soo Hyun had been in a romantic relationship with late actress Kim Sae Ron for six long years, since she was a 15 year old minor. However, Kim Soo Hyun's agency quickly denied the allegations, calling them fake. But K-netizens were not convinced, as Kim Sae Ron's aunty confirmed the two actors' relationship and Garosero mentioned having substantial evidence to support their claims.

Fans expressed their "disappointment" with Kim Soo Hyun, who is well-known for playing "green flag characters" like the ideal husband Baek Hyun Woo in Queen of Tears. Many K-netizens took to X (formerly Twitter) to share how "shocking" the news was for them. One of them wrote, "It's really not on everyone's bingo card too since he's one of the most respected actors out there with reputation." Another wrote, "Can’t believe this (dating a minor) is even a thing, so disappointing." A third expressed their dismay, tweeting, "he was one of my fav actors too, it's so horrifying."

Some even called him a "literal predator and a pedo", as he allegedly dated a minor Kim Sae Ron and then cut ties with her when her DUI controversy escalated. Besides the online bashing of the actor, there were also some inquisitions by fans, including, "why KSR's family went to a sensationalist YouTube channel instead of a big news outlets, if they had receipts", as according to them it's a "big story" any reporter would want to cover. Some others defended Kim Soo Hyun, saying people were "bullying" him and that the late actress's unnatural death was due to the massive backlash her DUI case brought forth.